Godley and Fulshear hope to rebound

FOSTER (5-1, 3-1) VS. KEMPNER (0-5, 0-2), 7 P.M. THURSDAY
The Foster Falcons have a chance to avenge last week’s first loss by rebounding against Kempner, which is searching for its first win.
Foster returns to Traylor Stadium this Thursday for a short week matchup following Friday’s disappointing performance on the road last week against Magnolia West.
Foster’s offense that averaged 43.2 points per game mustered just one touchdown in the team’s 12-7 loss.
The Falcons were previously ranked No. 1 in the Houston Chronicle’s Class 5A rankings before dropping to No. 4 after the loss.
Head Coach Shaun McDowell’s squad has a good chance to get back on track against a struggling Kempner team.
The Cougar offense has been stagnant scoring 19 points and gaining just 568 yards through five games.
Foster’s defense has been successful, allowing an average of 6.6 points per game.
The Falcon offense is primed to bounce back against a Kempner defense that has allowed 36.8 per contest.
Star running back Ashton Oijaku is coming off of his lowest rushing total of 97 yards against Magnolia West but still averages nearly 10 yards per carry.
Quarterback JT Fayard has been steady as the Foster signal-caller, completing 60.4% of his passes for 784 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Kempner has not had good luck against the Falcons since being realigned to District 10-5A in 2020.
The Cougars have lost the previous two meetings by an 86-7 margin.
NEEDVILLE (3-3, 0-2) AT NAVASOTA (4-2, 1-1) 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The Needville Blue Jays will attempt to secure its first District 12-4A victory of 2022 when they travel to Navasota.
After going 3-1 in nondistrict, the Jays have gone cold, losing to Stafford and Brazosport to begin district play.
Turnovers have been an issue for the Jays as opponents have forced seven in the past two games.
The Jays will continue to rely on star running back Da’Shawn Burton, who leads the offense with 585 yards and nine scores.
Quarterback Diego Ochoa will need a bounce-back performance from last week after throwing for 81 yards and an interception.
Navasota returns home after defeating Bay City last week for its first district win.
The Rattlers average 27 points per game while allowing 23 points per game.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED (3-3, 1-1) VS. LAKE CREEK (6-0, 2-0), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs hope to be the ones to hand the Houston Chronicle’s No. 1 ranked Lake Creek its first defeat of the 2022 season at Traylor Stadium.
The Lions are coming off of an 80-point performance against their rival Montgomery last Friday to go 6-0.
Lake Creek’s prolific offense averages nearly 16 yards per pass and nearly nine per rush.
Lamar’s 2022 campaign has been inconsistent at 3-3, 1-1.
The Mustangs won an overtime shootout against Rudder on Sept. 24 but were edged out in a defensive battle against Huntsville last week.
A consistent factor to the Mustang offense has been Simon Onyechi who was responsible for Lamar’s lone score against the Hornets.
The Lamar defense has a pair of edge rushers who could wreak havoc on the Lions.
Jason McCullough and Marvin Farris have five sacks each.
FULSHEAR (4-1, 2-1) VS. FRIENDSWOOD (3-3, 1-1), 11 A.M. SATURDAY
Fulshear’s high-flying offense will be on display in a special Saturday morning showdown at Traylor Stadium against Friendswood.
The Chargers sat as high as No. 4 last week in the Houston Chronicle’s Class 5A Houston-area rankings before falling short in a 44-40 shootout against Angleton last Friday.
The team’s first loss dropped it to No. 9 in the publication’s rankings.
Despite this, the Chargers still bring a powerful offense that scores 58.8 points per game.
Senior quarterback Parker Williams has been nearly flawless through the early part of the season with a 15-1 touchdown, interception ratio.
Davion Godley has been dominant on the ground for the Chargers rushing for 889 yards with seven touchdowns.
However, the team’s fast scoring and risk-taking sometimes backfires for the defense, which allows 34.4 points a game.
Friendswood is coming off an impressive district victory against Magnolia to even its 2022 season at 3-3, 2-2.
The Mustangs’ season has been a mixed bag of success scoring 129 points and allowing 136 points.
GEORGE RANCH (3-3, 3-1) @ BUSH (0-5, 0-2), 11 A.M. SATURDAY
George Ranch looks to get back in the win column, and the scoreboard, Saturday morning when the Longhorns pay a visit to the Bush Broncos at Mercer Stadium.
The Longhorns are coming off a 61-0 home loss to Ridge Point Friday. Junior quarterback Deion Drinkard completed four of 15 passes for 63 yards against three interceptions, while junior Jaden Shelton ran the ball 17 times for 32 yards.
GR yielded 334 passing yards and 181 rushing yards to the Panthers. Junior Cody Ford recorded one sack and senior Kevin Odikpo notched an interception for the Longhorns’ defense.
Shelton leads GR on the ground, averaging more than 96 yards per contest, while senior Jackson Muckelroy leads the Longhorns’ receiving corps averaging more than 53 yards a game. Senior receiver Gregor Jones leads the team in scoring with four total touchdowns.
Drinkard comes into the contest completing 46.9% of his pass attempts.
The Broncos are coming off a 14-9 road loss at Dulles Saturday, the team’s fifth-straight loss to open the season. Bush has been outscored 169-21 on the year.
Opposing defenses have yet to allow more than 12 points in a game to Bush, blanking the Broncos three times in five contests.
Bush’s defense is led by senior linebacker Preston Davis, while senior Allen Aldridge III carries the load on the ground to lead the Broncos.
ANGLETON (4-2, 3-1) @ TERRY (2-3, 0-2), 6 P.M. SATURDAY
The Terry Rangers look to grab their first district win Saturday night when they play host to the Angleton Wildcats at Guy K. Traylor Stadium.
Terry is coming off its bye week, having dropped three games in a row before the break. Most recently, the Rangers fell 50-19 to Fulshear Sept. 23.
Senior quarterback Jason Cruz completed 15 of 19 pass attempts for 147 yards, throwing one touchdown, while senior back Marvin Thomas rushed 15 times for 77 yards and one score.
Thomas comes into the contest averaging 74 yards per game, while senior Trumaine Mitchell hauls in a team-best 43 receiving yards per game. Cruz is averaging a 64% completion rate on the year.
Angleton comes into the contest coming off a tight 44-40 home win over Fulshear Friday.
Junior quarterback Adrian Ewells completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 305 yards, three scores and one interception. Senior receiver Kariyen Boniaby Goins caught six passes for 134 yards and one score, while senior Aaron Grear caught four balls for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Deseahn Thomas ran the ball 19 times for 94 yards and two scores, while Ewells ran the ball 10 times for 60 yards.
Ewells is completing 55% of his pass attempts on the year, while Thomas averages more than 82 rushing yards per contest. Senior Chris Thomas is the team’s leading tackler, averaging nine per game.
