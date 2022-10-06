 Skip to main content
Godley and Fulshear hope to rebound

FOSTER (5-1, 3-1) VS. KEMPNER (0-5, 0-2), 7 P.M. THURSDAY

The Foster Falcons have a chance to avenge last week’s first loss by rebounding against Kempner, which is searching for its first win.

Foster returns to Traylor Stadium this Thursday for a short week matchup following Friday’s disappointing performance on the road last week against Magnolia West.

Foster’s offense that averaged 43.2 points per game mustered just one touchdown in the team’s 12-7 loss.

The Falcons were previously ranked No. 1 in the Houston Chronicle’s Class 5A rankings before dropping to No. 4 after the loss.

Head Coach Shaun McDowell’s squad has a good chance to get back on track against a struggling Kempner team.

The Cougar offense has been stagnant scoring 19 points and gaining just 568 yards through five games.

