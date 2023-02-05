 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls Soccer Roundup

ROSENBERG — The Rangers outlasted the Chargers in a 5-3 shootout to stay unbeaten in District 20-5A on Wednesday.

Despite the Chargers outshooting the Rangers 13-5, the Rangers’ defense held on to the 1-1 tie for 80 minutes.

The temperature was down in the 30s on Wednesday night, but the intensity on the field between two rivals was hotter than a summer afternoon.

The physical match saw its fair share of trash-talking and emotionally charged moments.

Two Rangers received yellow cards, two Chargers received yellows, and one Charger received a red card.

Fulshear got on the board first with a Sevastian Velazquez goal that ricocheted in with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

Velazquez would later leave the game due to being red-carded, resulting in a successful penalty kick by Terry’s Koda Garcia.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.