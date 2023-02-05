Girls Soccer Roundup

ROSENBERG — The Rangers outlasted the Chargers in a 5-3 shootout to stay unbeaten in District 20-5A on Wednesday.
Despite the Chargers outshooting the Rangers 13-5, the Rangers’ defense held on to the 1-1 tie for 80 minutes.
The temperature was down in the 30s on Wednesday night, but the intensity on the field between two rivals was hotter than a summer afternoon.
The physical match saw its fair share of trash-talking and emotionally charged moments.
Two Rangers received yellow cards, two Chargers received yellows, and one Charger received a red card.
Fulshear got on the board first with a Sevastian Velazquez goal that ricocheted in with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Velazquez would later leave the game due to being red-carded, resulting in a successful penalty kick by Terry’s Koda Garcia.
Both goalkeepers — Terry’s Adrian Coria and Fulshear’s Cooper Fix — were under constant pressure throughout but did not allow another goal in regulation.
Terry Head Coach Michael Bevins credited his goalkeeper’s performance.
“He’s a heck of a leader,” Bevins said. “He’s a junior and already is in that leadership role. I’m excited to watch him grow even more.”
In the shootout, Albert Campos, Jesus Rendon, Jeffrey Hernandez and Runyambo Muco scored for the Rangers.
Tomas Fernandez, Santiago Motolongo and Salvador Vega scored for the Chargers in the shootout.
Bevins emphasized the importance of securing a shootout victory.
“We were down a goal at the half and it is hard to come back from that,” Bevins said. “We came out on top of this one and in a shootout. We didn’t have the best luck with shootouts last year, so that’s an improvement. We have been practicing these kicks all week.”
Terry played at Lamar Consolidated while Fulshear hosted Randle on Saturday.
The Chargers will next travel to Willowridge on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Rangers remain home for Wednesday’s Marshall match.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 7, MARSHALL 2
The Mustangs scored a season-high seven goals against Marshall to win their first district match on Wednesday.
Edwin Quijada had an outstanding five-goal performance, while John Morales and Matthew Rodriguez scored once each.
Lamar Consolidated moved to 1-1-1 and played Terry on Saturday.
The Mustangs next visit Randle on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Randle lost to Kempner on Wednesday, 3-1.
On Saturday, the Lions hoped to secure their first win in program history against Fulshear.
Randle hosts Lamar Consolidated at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Eagles shut out the Falcons on Wednesday night to give Foster its first loss in district this season.
Foster dropped to 1-1-1 and played Marshall on Saturday.
The Falcons return home for Wednesday night’s match with Kempner.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
