George Ranch's Rock drafted by the Blue Jays in the 8th round

The historic rise of George Ranch alumnus and Texas A&M University star Dylan Rock continued Monday with the Aggies' designated hitter drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Sugar Land native, Rock, was taken in the eighth round of the MLB Draft (pick No. 248) by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Texas A&M.
Rock became the third George Ranch Longhorn to be drafted to the majors joining Stone Garrett in 2014 and Kevin Kopps in 2021.
A graduate transfer from University of Texas-San Antonio, Rock batted .336 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in his lone Aggie season.
Although, his time was short, Callis noticed his impact was immediate.
“(Rock had a) big postseason for A&M,” Callis said. “He has some pull power.”
Rock won SEC Co-Player of the Week on April 11 following his performance against Kentucky.
In a three-game series, Rock batted .500 (5-for-10) in the April 7-9 series with four RBI, six runs, a double, a triple and a home run.
Rock spent four previous seasons with the Roadrunners where he earned Conference USA All-Freshman honors.
In his college career, Rock batted .322 (255-for-792) with 190 runs, 54 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 148 RBI, 117 walks, and 39 stolen bases. Other career statistics include a .510 slugging percentage and a .427 on-base percentage.
