George Ranch's Menefee taken by Reds

The Cincinnati Reds dipped into the Fort Bend County pool of talent again when they selected Texas A&M pitcher and George Ranch graduate Joseph Menefee in the 20th round.
Menefee joins high school and college teammate Dylan Rock and Travis alum Trey Faltine as local athletes to be drafted into MLB in 2022.
His head coach, Greg Kobza, congratulated his two former players on living out their dreams.
“They were tremendous young men and athletes,” Kobza said. “Both had great work ethic and we knew that they would have a chance to play at the collegiate and professional levels. Both have a tremendous opportunity to further their baseball careers and to see them both drafted in the same draft brought a sense of pride and honor to have been a small part of their baseball lives. I love them like they are one of my own and wish them the best with this next chapter in their lives.”
The 603rd overall pick was a crucial piece of the Aggie team that made it to the semifinals of the College World Series this past season.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound reliever went 8-6 as an Aggie with one save and 138 strikeouts in 91.1 innings.
In College Station, Menefee earned the 2019 Freshman All-SEC Team.
That year, Menefee appeared in 26 games after posting a 2-1 record in SEC play with a 2.55 ERA, .180 opponent batting average and 33 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.
“Moo” also spent time with the Brazos Valley Bombers of the Texas Collegiate League in 2021 where he made five starts, going 0-1.
Menefee was dominant in his time with Greg Kobza’s Longhorns.
His junior season, he batted .458 with a 1-0 record for an 0.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
Menefee’s stellar career at George Ranch earned him District 23-6A MVP honors in 2017, a spot on the 2017 Under Armour Preseason Underclassman All-America Second Team after being named District 24-5A Newcomer of the Year in 2016.
Menefee also played for the USA Baseball 18U National team, the 2017 USA Baseball 18U National Team Trials, the Texas Rangers Area Code Team in 2017 and the Rangers Area Code Underclass Team in 2016.
Menefee and Faltine will now be teammates since the University of Texas shortstop was drafted by the Reds in the seventh round Tuesday.
