George Ranch's Kobza earns 400th win ahead of playoff push

SUGAR LAND — It wasn’t flashy but it was effective as the George Ranch Longhorns defeated the Clements Rangers, 3-0, behind a one-hit performance from Cole Murphy.
The fast-moving game saw little action as both pitchers kept the batter boxes quiet for the majority of the contest.
Murphy was dominant as he kept the struggling Rangers at bay.
The slow-starting bats for George Ranch kept the score tied into the fourth inning. However, a run finally came through after an error scored Cody Ford.
Despite not having the prettiest outing at the plate, Head Coach Greg Kobza credited his Longhorns’ defense and fielding as they prepare for the playoffs.
“Cole was sharp and it was probably his sharpest night which is a good sign for us,” Kobza said. “We swung the bats OK and put the ball in play and scored enough. I think things are coming together though with our defense and we are throwing a lot more strikes than we were in the beginning.”
Murphy threw a perfect 4.2 innings before Anthony Garcia gave the Rangers their best chance to score.
Unfortunately for Clements, that would be the only opportunity the Rangers would have as the Longhorns cruised through to the win.
Jack Braswell and Hayden Holleck added RBI doubles for insurance runs in the top of the seventh as the Longhorns advanced to their third straight win.
Murphy finished with a complete game allowing just one hit and striking out five.
Jackson Menough earned the loss but the Clements pitcher was impressive going the full seven innings with just four hits allowed but two earned runs.
Clements Head Coach Brett Velliquette thought his team played well enough to win but ultimately fell due to the Rangers’ continued inconsistency.
“I thought Jackson competed well tonight but offensively we didn’t step up enough for him,” Velliquette said. “We had some bad luck tonight. It makes me confident we can turn this around next year but there still is no excuse for losing. We have let a lot of games slip through our hands and this was another one.”
Kobza also earned his 400th career win as a head coach.
The veteran manager was of few words as he thanked his student athletes and his assistants throughout his stints at Lamar Consolidated and George Ranch.
Kobza is in his 26th year of coaching and his 12th with the Longhorns.
George Ranch moves on to 15-15, 9-4 while Clements drops to 3-10, 4-23.
The Longhorns wrap up their regular season against Dulles on Friday while Clements visits Bush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.