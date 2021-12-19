George Ranch's Anderson signs with Texans

Former George Ranch Longhorn running back Darius Anderson received another chance at an NFL active roster after signing on with the Houston Texans practice squad Wednesday.
Anderson has been assigned the No. 30. The Texans are playing Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The move comes after Anderson worked out for the 2-11 Texans last week. The Texans were depleted at running back after placing practice squad back Jaylen Samuels on the team’s reserve-Covid-19 list on Monday.
Anderson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys following the 2020 NFL Draft but was waived in September 2020.
Anderson spent the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts on the practice squad but was waived on Aug. 17.
He was elevated to the active roster twice but did not record a carry as a Colt.
Anderson helped the Longhorns win the 2015 Class 5A D1 state championship as a senior by rushing for 2,274 yards and 30 touchdowns.
His legendary career led to scholarship offers from TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Anderson moved on to a successful collegiate career with TCU where he rushed for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns over four years.
The 24-year-old competes with running backs Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman and David Johnson for spots on the active roster for the Texans’ final four games.
