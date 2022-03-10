George Ranch upsets Clements to keep playoff hopes alive

The Clements Rangers were denied a chance to clinch the District 20-6A boys’ soccer title thanks to a late second-half goal from George Ranch’s Yoma Adobo and a second half comeback.
With their playoff chances thin, George Ranch Head Coach Jason Hansen was happy his senior class was given a positive sendoff.
“We had about seven guys we could send off with a win,” Hansen said. “It’s very cool to get them this win, especially in the way we did it.”
George Ranch’s offense matched the cold game-time temperature with a slow start. Despite the Longhorns’ early struggles, Clements could not convert on a score in the first 36 minutes of the match.
Although it was Senior Night at George Ranch, the underclassmen showed fans that the future could be bright for the program.
Junior Rogelio Tristan was the first to break the tie for George Ranch’s first shot on goal.
A mere 1:18 later, Clements’ Preston Wang brought the match back even at the halfway mark.
The momentum switched back in favor of George Ranch midway of the second half before Ryan Boothe powered a shot to the back of the net to put the Rangers back up 2-1.
George Ranch’s Brandon Medina quickly tied the match at two each following a penalty kick attempt two minutes later.
The match remained a stalemate until Adobo scored with eight minutes remaining to give the Longhorns the upset win and snap the Rangers’ four-match win streak.
The sophomore had only been on the squad for a week before converting what his coach believes could be the first of a litany of moments for the program.
“We have a new guy who came in and was successful,” Hansen said. “He can build off going into next year and maybe grow into a leadership role.”
Clements Head Coach Dallas Killingsworth says the tough loss will not destroy his team’s resilience.
“It’s always tough to play out here because George Ranch is a feisty team who is well-coached and organized,” Killingsworth said. “We had a chance to clinch the district title but now it’s on to Friday. The mindset is there is work yet to be done. There are only two ways to respond. We can let this sting longer than it should or let it sting the night and move on. There’s a lot more to play for.”
Bush defeated Ridge Point Tuesday night, 1-0, to take sole possession of the District 20-6A lead.
Clements drops down to third behind Bush and Austin at 12-4-3, 9-2-2.
George Ranch’s win put the Longhorns in fifth place at 7-5-4, 5-3-3. The Longhorns will need help starting with Bush knocking off Clements and Travis to beat Ridge Point on Friday. Ridge Point still controls the fourth and final playoff berth at 9-4-6, 6-3-4.
George Ranch must also win their season finale at Dulles Friday at 7:15 p.m.
