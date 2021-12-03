George Ranch, Travis, Austin head to gold bracket at LCISD tournament

The first day of the Lamar Conlsidated ISD Invitational saw 22 games played on Thursday at Randle High School and Wright Junior High School. When the dust settled George Ranch, Austin, Travis, Tomball Memorial, Cy-Springs, Manvel, Victoria East and Alief Taylor were at the top of the standings bound for the gold bracket.
Bracket play will begin on Friday, and all remaining teams will play two games before potentially playing two more games on Saturday.
In Pool 1, Tomball Memorial punched its ticket to the gold bracket with a 59-23 win over Alvin and a 62-23 win over Randle. The Lady Yellowjackets beat Randle 39-32 to enter the silver bracket.
In Pool 2, Victoria East was the top dog after beating Clements (62-38) and Crosby (40-39). The Lady Cougars beat Clements 50-30 to round out the scoring.
In Pool 3, Manvel won its two opening-round games against Cy-Park (56-30) and Elsik (68-22). The Lady Rams downed Cy-Park 44-34 to move on to the silver bracket.
In Pool 4, Austin defeated fellow Fort Bend ISD team Willowridge 43-20 and Jersey Village 63-52. The Lady Falcons knocked off Willowridge 39-17 to complete pool play.
In Pool 5, Travis beat Tomball (43-20) and Lamar Consolidated to enter the gold bracket. Lamar Consolidated dropped its opening game against Tomball 39-30, but the Lady Mustangs will play in the silver bracket due to scheduling conflict for Tomball. The Lady Cougars will play in the bronze bracket instead.
In Pool 6, George Ranch opened the tournament at 9 a.m. with a win over LCISD foe Terry, 63-32 before the Longhorns took down Pearland Dawson 46-38.
The Lady Rangers were able to hang with Dawson, but the Lady Eagles won 52-43.
In Pool 7, Kashmere did not participate in its games — giving Foster and Alief Taylor each a win. The Jersey Village junior varsity team has replaced Kashmere in the bronze bracket.
Foster lost to Alief Taylor 48-38 to drop to the silver bracket.
In Pool 8, Cy-Springs defeated Klein (52-17) and Fulshear (36-29) to take the top spot. Fulshear won its first game against Kelin 49-25 to move to the silver bracket.
Lamar Conlsidated ISD Invitational
Friday, December 3
Gold bracket
Noon - Tomball Memorial vs. Cy-Springs (Randle competition gym)
Noon - George Ranch vs. Manvel (Randle auxiliary gym)
Noon - Victoria East vs. Alief Taylor (Wright competition gym)
Noon - Austin vs. Travis (Wright auxiliary gym)
4:30 p.m. - Tomball Memorial-Cy-Springs winner vs. George Ranch-Manvel winner (Randle competition gym)
4:30 p.m. - Victoria East-Alief Taylor winner vs. Austin-Travis winner (Randle auxiliary gym)
4:30 p.m. - Tomball Memorial-Cy-Springs loser vs. George Ranch-Manvel loser (Wright competition gym)
4:30 p.m. - Victoria East-Alief Taylor loser vs. Austin-Travis loser (Wright auxiliary gym)
Silver bracket
10:30 a.m. - Alvin vs. Fulshear (Randle competition gym)
10:30 a.m. - Elsik vs. Dawson (Randle auxiliary gym)
10:30 a.m. - Foster vs. Crosby (Wright competition gym)
10:30 a.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Jersey Village (Wright auxiliary gym)
3 p.m. - Alvin-Fulshear winner vs. Elsik-Dawson winner (Randle competition gym)
3 p.m. - Foster-Crosby winner vs. Lamar Consolidated-Jersey Village winner (Randle auxiliary gym)
3 p.m. - Alvin-Fulshear loser vs. Elsik-Dawson loser (Wright competition gym)
3 p.m. - Foster-Crosby loser vs. Lamar Consolidated-Jersey Village loser (Wright auxiliary gym)
Bronze bracket
9:30 a.m. - Randle vs. Klein (Randle competition gym)
9:30 a.m. - Cy-Park vs. Terry (Randle auxiliary gym)
9:30 a.m. - Clements vs. Jersey Village JV (Wright competition gym)
9:30 a.m. - Willowridge vs. Tomball (Wright auxiliary gym)
1:30 p.m. - Randle-Klein winner vs. Cy-Park-Terry winner (Randle competition gym)
1:30 p.m. - Clements-Jersey Village JV winner vs. Willowridge-Tomball winner (Randle auxiliary gym)
1:30 p.m. - Randle-Klein loser vs. Cy-Park-Terry loser (Wright competition gym)
1:30 p.m. - Clements-Jersey loser vs. Willowridge-Tomball loser (Wright auxiliary gym)
