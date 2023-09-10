 Skip to main content
George Ranch sweeps Ridge Point

George Ranch extended its strong start in the District 19-6A schedule with a convincing victory against Fort Bend Ridge Point.

The boys secured a 14-7 win, while the girls triumphed with a score of 12-5 at the Don Cook Natatorium on Tuesday.

The boys initiated the match by shutting out the Panthers in the first quarter with a score of 6-0.

Although Ridge Point outscored George Ranch 4-3 in the second quarter, the lead was maintained at 9-4.

The second half witnessed competitive play, but Ridge Point could not overcome George Ranch’s early advantage.

Andrew Lucas led with five goals on the boys’ side, while Diego Gonzales and Brayden Olvera each contributed three goals. Britt Spurlock, Griffin Murphy, and Aven Gorriaran scored single goals.

Aleksei Johnson and Braxton McKinney netted two goals each for the Panthers, while Cole Romine, Austin Wemyss, and Charles Quick added one goal each.

