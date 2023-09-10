George Ranch sweeps Ridge Point

George Ranch extended its strong start in the District 19-6A schedule with a convincing victory against Fort Bend Ridge Point.
The boys secured a 14-7 win, while the girls triumphed with a score of 12-5 at the Don Cook Natatorium on Tuesday.
The boys initiated the match by shutting out the Panthers in the first quarter with a score of 6-0.
Although Ridge Point outscored George Ranch 4-3 in the second quarter, the lead was maintained at 9-4.
The second half witnessed competitive play, but Ridge Point could not overcome George Ranch’s early advantage.
Andrew Lucas led with five goals on the boys’ side, while Diego Gonzales and Brayden Olvera each contributed three goals. Britt Spurlock, Griffin Murphy, and Aven Gorriaran scored single goals.
Aleksei Johnson and Braxton McKinney netted two goals each for the Panthers, while Cole Romine, Austin Wemyss, and Charles Quick added one goal each.
The girls also enjoyed a fast start, securing a 4-0 advantage in the first quarter. They continued their dominance with a 9-2 halftime lead.
Naroa Eizmendi led the girls with seven goals, followed by Ava Light (2), Michal Alkan (1), Madelyn Neel (1) and Nayeli Armijo (1).
Gianna Riffel led the Lady Panthers with three goals, and Sadie Bird and Caylee Londono each contributed one goal.
George Ranch head coach Jacob Fontenot credited his teams’ intensity throughout the games against Ridge Point’s physicality.
“Both teams played phenomenally with a strong fundamental defense, and the offensive ability to counter led to our wins,” Fontenot said. “We were able to play the game by putting ourselves in better positions to receive the ball and move down the pool. Not only did we win, but we were able to control the game during all four quarters, both boys and girls. Truly a game with great fan support.”
The boys improved to 2-0 with a 6-2 record, while the girls moved to 1-0 with a 6-1 record.
The Longhorns will collectively face the Foster Falcons at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium next Tuesday, with the girls’ match starting at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
