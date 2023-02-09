 Skip to main content
George Ranch sends record-number to state

State bound Sczech

George Ranch’s Lillie Sczech qualified for state competition in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday at the Region V-6A Championships at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Natatorium in Houston.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

HOUSTON — George Ranch girls’ swimming is enjoying one of its best seasons after a performance at the Region V-6A Championships at Cy-Fair Natatorium in Houston saw the Longhorns send the most individuals and relay teams to state in school history.

George Ranch qualified for the 200-yard medley relay as ninth overall in state and second in region.

The team of Kadyn Boettcher, Emily Ford, Annie Schoditsch and Lillie Sczech finished at 1:45.76.

The squad also finished sixth overall in state for the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:37.08.

Individually, Schoditsch placed fifth to qualify in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.79.

The senior also made school history as the new record-holder for the fastest Longhorn to finish the event.

Schoditsch took the record from Riley Murray, who finished at 23.86 in 2017.

