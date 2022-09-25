 Skip to main content
George Ranch remains unbeaten in District 20-6A

The George Ranch Longhorns continued to roll through District 20-6A with their third straight win on Thursday night against Travis at Tully Stadium.

The Longhorns entered another tough battle but again got the upper hand over a former playoff team from last season.

Quarterback Deion Drinkard continues to improve as he put the Longhorns on the board first with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Gregor Jones.

Drinkard would find Jones again on a deep 42-yard touchdown connection to go up 14-0 after the first quarter.

Jones had season-high four catches for 103 yards with two touchdowns.

Travis would not go down quickly as Anthony Oliver began the Tigers’ comeback with a 1-yard rushing score.

Tigherarnan Horace followed minutes later with an 87-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.

