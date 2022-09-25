George Ranch remains unbeaten in District 20-6A

The George Ranch Longhorns continued to roll through District 20-6A with their third straight win on Thursday night against Travis at Tully Stadium.
The Longhorns entered another tough battle but again got the upper hand over a former playoff team from last season.
Quarterback Deion Drinkard continues to improve as he put the Longhorns on the board first with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Gregor Jones.
Drinkard would find Jones again on a deep 42-yard touchdown connection to go up 14-0 after the first quarter.
Jones had season-high four catches for 103 yards with two touchdowns.
Travis would not go down quickly as Anthony Oliver began the Tigers’ comeback with a 1-yard rushing score.
Tigherarnan Horace followed minutes later with an 87-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.
George Ranch’s David Michel closed the first half with a 24-yard field goal to go up 17-14 at the break.
Travis took its first lead midway through the third quarter with the Tigers’ third rushing touchdown via Brett Garcia’s 1-yard score.
The Longhorns, down 21-17 in the fourth, rallied with a 2-yard touchdown from leading rusher Jaden Shelton.
The Longhorn defense came through late in the game when Colin McLemore snatched a critical interception that would close out a 24-21 win.
The win put George Ranch above .500 at 3-2, 3-0 and knocked Travis down to 1-4, 1-2.
The Longhorns will have a chance next week to take sole possession of the District 20-6A lead when they host Ridge Point at Traylor Stadium on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Travis meanwhile hopes to bounce back from its slow start with a road trip against Elkins on Thursday at 7 p.m.
