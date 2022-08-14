 Skip to main content
George Ranch prepares for strong year on the court

RICHMOND — The George Ranch fall tennis season is in full swing as Head Coach Alyssa Noonan preps her new and returning Longhorns to greater goals heading into the regular season.

Noonan credited her team’’s drive and momentum during the summer to continually improving their skills.

“We trained all summer with only a week off here and there,” Noonan said.

“We have a really committed team and that’s a big blessing that they want to come up here during their offseason time because this is all optional.”

The kids also improved their skills during the offseason by competing in Lamar Consolidated ISD’s Universal Tennis Rating tournaments.

The tournaments were meant to “strengthen” the sport within the community, Noonan said.

Many of the familiar faces from last season were not only a part of that tournament but will be key fixtures in the fall season.

