George Ranch prepares for strong year on the court

RICHMOND — The George Ranch fall tennis season is in full swing as Head Coach Alyssa Noonan preps her new and returning Longhorns to greater goals heading into the regular season.
Noonan credited her team’’s drive and momentum during the summer to continually improving their skills.
“We trained all summer with only a week off here and there,” Noonan said.
“We have a really committed team and that’s a big blessing that they want to come up here during their offseason time because this is all optional.”
The kids also improved their skills during the offseason by competing in Lamar Consolidated ISD’s Universal Tennis Rating tournaments.
The tournaments were meant to “strengthen” the sport within the community, Noonan said.
Many of the familiar faces from last season were not only a part of that tournament but will be key fixtures in the fall season.
“Some of our top girls are now our seniors like Charlize Wilson who is always a big player in the game,” Noonan said.
“Zia Osman is also one of our top girls and she is also a senior. I have a few sophomore girls in the pipeline who are coming in strong this year like Avery Knight, Solana Arago, Claire Schilling and Addison Powell. They have me really, really excited for the future.”
On the boys’ side, Noonan cited senior Michael Pearson as a “force on the court.”
Darren Cheng, Sebastian Johnson, Santiago Allub and Clay Watson enter their junior years to round out strong depth for Noonan’s squad, she said.
The talent on the court is matched off the court with maturity and drive striving towards team goals, Noonan said.
“I think we will have a great season this year seeing all of our top players hitting that sweet spot of being a junior or a senior,” Noonan said.
“The team initiative and accountability they are holding their teammates to is a game changer for us. Typically the coach has to be on top of everyone and everything but they are really good at holding each other accountable. I think that will be our secret weapon.”
Noonan added that the team has bought in and motivated to piggyback off of last year’s success.
“We want to make the playoffs,” she said.
“We ended last season third in our district which is the highest we have placed in 6A tennis. We are in a very competitive district so we are hoping to place there or even higher hopefully.”
The Longhorns continued their preseason on Tuesday against Cypress Woods.
George Ranch will next host Deer Park on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.
The tennis regular season begins Aug. 23.
