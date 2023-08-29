 Skip to main content
George Ranch outlasts Foster in OT

Cavallo

George Ranch head coach Nick Cavallo rushes to the locker room with the commemorative “Brawl on the Brazos” boat paddle trophy signifying victory against Foster in the “Brawl on the Brazos” on Friday.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

RICHMOND — Chaos unfolded in the second-ever “Brawl on the Brazos” as George Ranch overcame a 17-point deficit and a 14-point rally from Foster in an overtime thriller.

Friday’s season opener at Longhorn Field provided an exciting spectacle for the more than 800 fans who packed the stands outside George Ranch High School.

Last year’s meeting lacked drama, ending in a blowout with the Falcons dominating 49-7.

However, it was the Longhorns who emerged victorious in the seesaw game.

George Ranch had a knack for sealing close wins last season, boasting a 5-0 record in one-score games.

George Ranch head coach Nick Cavallo saw Friday as an excellent start to the season, avenging a tough loss from the previous year.

“It was a fun game and the whole point of these nondistrict games is to get tested,” Cavallo said. “It was a game of ebbs and flows but we came through in close games last year and wanted it to carry over to this year. I’m proud of these boys and our coaches.”

