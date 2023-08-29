George Ranch outlasts Foster in OT

RICHMOND — Chaos unfolded in the second-ever “Brawl on the Brazos” as George Ranch overcame a 17-point deficit and a 14-point rally from Foster in an overtime thriller.
Friday’s season opener at Longhorn Field provided an exciting spectacle for the more than 800 fans who packed the stands outside George Ranch High School.
Last year’s meeting lacked drama, ending in a blowout with the Falcons dominating 49-7.
However, it was the Longhorns who emerged victorious in the seesaw game.
George Ranch had a knack for sealing close wins last season, boasting a 5-0 record in one-score games.
George Ranch head coach Nick Cavallo saw Friday as an excellent start to the season, avenging a tough loss from the previous year.
“It was a fun game and the whole point of these nondistrict games is to get tested,” Cavallo said. “It was a game of ebbs and flows but we came through in close games last year and wanted it to carry over to this year. I’m proud of these boys and our coaches.”
The game followed a similar pattern as the Falcons embarked on three consecutive scoring drives, beginning with a 30-yard field goal by Nicholas Lopez.
George Ranch’s offense struggled in the opening quarter, managing only eight plays in the 12-minute frame.
Foster’s defense paved the way for Falcons’ quarterback Garrett Barham to connect repeatedly with his top receiver, Jack Den Herder, resulting in a nine-catch night.
Den Herder, the senior receiver, finished with a team-leading 140 yards and scored touchdowns in both the first quarter and overtime.
Running back Kameron Moore secured Foster’s first touchdown of the season with an 11-yard dash.
Moore shared the rushing lead with Coltin Welker, each amassing 61 yards.
In need of a defensive stand, senior defensive end Chase Adams delivered with a game-changing 30-yard pick-six that put the Longhorns on the scoreboard.
Momentum shifted in favor of the Longhorns as Foster’s offense struggled to replicate its earlier success.
Barham faced difficulty finding receivers and threw his second interception of the quarter, with Gil Jackson gaining the turnover for the Longhorns.
This set the stage for the Longhorns to finish the first half with kicker Josh Matula nailing a 26-yard field goal, reducing the halftime deficit to seven.
In the second half’s opening drive, the Longhorns capitalized on their effective running game, with Hayden Drinkard and Jaden Shelton breaking off substantial gains.
The Longhorns equalized with Hayden Drinkard’s five-yard rushing touchdown, leveling the score at 17.
Later in the fourth quarter, Hayden Drinkard scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 70-yard catch-and-run from a short pass by Deion Drinkard, giving the Longhorns their first lead.
The Longhorns completed an unanswered 31-point run after Adams crossed the endzone for the second time, capitalizing on a scoop-and-score touchdown from Moore’s fumble.
With slightly over two minutes left in regulation, the Falcons refused to back down, launching a rally with Welker’s first touchdown.
An onside kick followed, with the initial attempt nullified due to Foster’s illegal touch before the ball crossed the 10-yard line threshold.
Foster recovered the ball on the second attempt, keeping its hopes alive.
Welker struck gold with a fourth-down rush for 33 yards, knotting the game at 31 with just 12 seconds remaining.
George Ranch almost faced a disastrous conclusion as a squib kick by Foster led to another special teams recovery for the Falcons.
This gave Foster an opportunity for a walk-off victory, but a 48-yard field goal attempt fell short, resulting in Foster head coach Shane Hanks’ first-ever overtime game.
The Longhorns had the first overtime possession and regained the lead with a 21-yard touchdown rush by Jaden Shelton.
George Ranch’s rushing attack, led by Hayden Drinkard, Deion Drinkard and Shelton, played a pivotal role, racking up 207 yards and averaging nearly six yards per carry.
Foster responded with Welker’s second score, but Hanks chose to go for the win by attempting a two-point conversion.
The attempt failed, and the boat paddle trophy went to George Ranch.
Hanks considered it a solid performance by his opening day roster squad, recognizing that addressing mistakes could put the team in favorable positions.
He added that this could start a captivating rivalry, as the upcoming realignment might pit the two teams against each other in 6A play next year.
“We learned a lot and grew up quickly with many players in their first varsity contest,” Hanks said. “The turnovers ended up being the deciding factors so we need to take care of the ball and maybe we win the game. We were down 14 with four minutes to go and fought until the end. We are going win some games this year.”
George Ranch will hit the road on Thursday to visit Katy Taylor, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Foster will seek its first win of the season at Traylor Stadium against Fort Bend Travis.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
