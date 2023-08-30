 Skip to main content
George Ranch drops to Austin in sweep

Ameen

George Ranch’s Avery Ameen earns a kill through the Fort Bend Austin defense during Tuesday’s District 20-6A match.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

SUGAR LAND — The George Ranch Longhorns endured a 3-0 sweep defeat against the Fort Bend Austin Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.

This marked the first time since 2011 that the Lady Bulldogs triumphed over the Longhorns.

Both teams have been in District 20-6A since 2020.

Despite being regulars in the playoffs, the Longhorns had dominated the Lady Bulldogs in the preceding nine encounters.

However, Tuesday marked a departure from the norm as Austin not only secured victory but also achieved a sweep against its formidable opponent.

Although holding leads in both the first and third sets, defensive challenges hindered the Longhorns’ capacity to close out Austin at its home court.

“We have got to improve our blocking,” George Ranch Head Coach Cheyanne Forshee said. “We haven’t had that many blocking errors in a while. We got our hands on many balls, but you can’t just get your hands on the balls and have it ricochet off you that many times. We have to be able to turn those into soft blocks or penetrate through to the other side.”

