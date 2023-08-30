George Ranch drops to Austin in sweep

SUGAR LAND — The George Ranch Longhorns endured a 3-0 sweep defeat against the Fort Bend Austin Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
This marked the first time since 2011 that the Lady Bulldogs triumphed over the Longhorns.
Both teams have been in District 20-6A since 2020.
Despite being regulars in the playoffs, the Longhorns had dominated the Lady Bulldogs in the preceding nine encounters.
However, Tuesday marked a departure from the norm as Austin not only secured victory but also achieved a sweep against its formidable opponent.
Although holding leads in both the first and third sets, defensive challenges hindered the Longhorns’ capacity to close out Austin at its home court.
“We have got to improve our blocking,” George Ranch Head Coach Cheyanne Forshee said. “We haven’t had that many blocking errors in a while. We got our hands on many balls, but you can’t just get your hands on the balls and have it ricochet off you that many times. We have to be able to turn those into soft blocks or penetrate through to the other side.”
George Ranch held the lead during most of the opening set, but Austin managed to even the score at 16.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with an 11-3 run to secure the initial set, 25-18.
Austin maintained control throughout the second set, securing a 25-19 victory.
George Ranch entered the third set with vigor, with Sydney Bryant guiding the Longhorns to a 7-2 lead.
Bryant, a junior, spearheaded the Longhorns’ offense, contributing 18 of the team’s 35 kills.
Déjà vu struck again as Austin mounted a comeback to regain the lead.
Ultimately, Austin clinched the sweep with a 25-21 triumph.
Coach Forshee acknowledged that it wasn’t the Longhorns’ best performance mentally, but said there were enough offensive positives to build upon.
“Austin did a good job finding their girl and doing what they needed to do,” CoachForshee recalled. “We had an injury to one of our starters before the game. It’s nothing major, but I think it affected our psyche in trying to win a set.”
Coach Forshee maintains optimism that the rematch on Sept. 29 could yield a different result.
“We didn’t but we didn’t just hand it over to them,” Forshee said. “I do think it will be a different story next time.”
Senior Hailey Forshee led the Longhorns with three aces and 18 digs, while junior Ryann Farmer emerged as the leading blocker with eight blocks.
Junior Caroline Dawson facilitated 15 assists, the highest on the team.
Following its third consecutive loss, George Ranch holds a record of 1-1 in the district with an overall record of 13-14.
The Longhorns aim to break their losing streak with a home match against Fort Bend Travis on Friday, commencing at 6:30 p.m.
