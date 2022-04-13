George Ranch, Deas earn an extra-inning win after Ridge Point rally

MISSOURI CITY — It was a roller-coaster night for George Ranch center fielder Karrlauhn Deas, who nearly ended the game in regulation only to get the game-winning RBI in the ninth in the Longhorns’ 5-4 win over Ridge Point.
The hosting Lady Panthers were down to their final out, trailing 4-1, when Ridge Point got three straight hits to load the bases. Reagan Green lifted a pitch into center field just behind second base for a diving opportunity by Deas, who snagged the ball and attempted to show the ball to the umpire to end the game. The game wasn’t over: the ball bounced out before the catch was confirmed.
Two innings later, Deas was at the plate after teammates K Marlow and Seleste Compian reached on singles. She ripped a single back up the middle and drove in the game-winning run. The win gives George Ranch a victory over the two teams leading District 20-6A entering Tuesday night: Ridge Point and Travis.
George Ranch head coach Emily Witt was proud of her team’s ability to rebound after the late rally by Ridge Point.
“This group of girls is something different,” Witt said. “After tonight they know that they can come back and do anything.
“That was huge for their confidence and knowing who they are as a team. They dug deep as a team and found a way. It was all or nothing.”
She was also proud of Deas being at the center of both of the major momentum swings on Tuesday night at Lady Panther Field.
“That was big for (Karrlauhn),” Witt said. “That’s who she is mentally and as a player. A lot of kids would have not been able to bounce back as quick, but we had all the faith in her abilities.”
Deas got the scoring rolling in the first inning, with a double to right field to score Marlow from second.
Ridge Point quickly answered with a run in the bottom of the frame. Jade Uresti led off with a single and moved to second on an error.
Uresti was able to score on a sacrifice fly by Grace Janik.
Both pitchers, George Ranch’s Nora Thompson and Ridge Point’s Bailey Gray settled in for the next two innings.
The Longhorns tacked on another run in the fourth inning with a single by Kate Dolan and a double by Macie Burks.
Jesyca Johnston lifted a fly ball deep enough to right field to score Dolan.
Ridge Point appeared primed to answer the Longhorns’ run with singles by Rylie Shipp and Ali Rezac, but a ground out to second ended the fourth inning.
Deas plated her second run with a double in the fifth inning, scoring Marlow.
George Ranch got a huge double play in the sixth inning. M Simmons lined out to Marlow, who was able to throw the ball to catcher Mariah Garner to tag out Callie Mayes attempting to score.
The Ridge Point rally went from runners on the corners with no outs to two outs and a runner on first base.
The Longhorns added an insurance run in the seventh with a single by Deas to left field leading to an errant throw, after Marlow led off with a single and moved to second on a bunt by Compian.
The run was needed after the fly ball dropped for Ridge Point with two out in the seventh after Uresti, Simmons and Janik reached on singles.
Green’s hit made it a 4-4 game and gave new life to Ridge Point in extra innings.
Both teams went down in order in the eighth inning.
In the ninth, the Longhorns got singles by Marlow, Compian and Deas to put George Ranch in front.
Uresti and Simmons started another rally with one out for Ridge Point.
But Thompson closed the door with a ground out and fly out to end the game.
For Ridge Point, Uresti had four hits and Green had three RBIs. Gray allowed three earned runs on 12 hits over innings.
George Ranch’s Deas had four hits including two doubles for three RBIs. Marlow and Burks each had three hits.
Thompson allowed three earned runs on 13 hits over nine innings, striking out two.
George Ranch (14-10, 8-2) finishes the regular season at home against Bush, Clements and Dulles. Ridge Point (17-6, 8-2) will travel to Elkins on Thursday.
The Longhorns are still locked on finishing the season strong.
“We treat every day like nothing has changed, we still act like that team that was trying to figure things out early in the season,” Witt said. “It’s every day, every practice, every game and every at-bat, we keep fighting.”
