George Ranch can't close the door on experienced Dulles

The battle at the top of the District 20-6A girls basketball standings is among three teams: Austin, Dulles and George Ranch have separated themselves.
Saturday’s contest in Longhorn Gym was likely the Longhorns’ final chance to grab a share of the district crown, and it was Dulles’ chance to prove the reigning champions were back in stride.
George Ranch held the lead for much of the game, but the experienced Lady Vikings owned the fourth quarter to win 57-51.
“Tonight had a playoff feel; George Ranch battled all game,” Dulles head coach Christina Jamerson said. “The first three quarters, we weren’t connecting like we had been Wednesday against Austin.
“It was good to knock down the free throws finally. We stressed in the end, drive to the basket and crash — get boards.”
For George Ranch, one phase of the game was the difference maker: rebounds.
“Blocking out was the thing that got us,” George Ranch coach Jessica Gaines said.
This game will also be one to remember for George Ranch, heading toward the playoffs.
“The group is young with two seniors,” Gaines said. “This is a feeling that they will learn from and grow from.”
The game started with the two teams trading baskets. In the opening frame, Sophomore Logan Riley and junior Leslie Forun each hit a three-pointer for George Ranch. At the same time, Dulles’ seniors Dai Dai Powell and Peyton Overton answered with treys of their own.
George Ranch led 12-10 after the first quarter, and senior Savannah Velazquez opened the second quarter with a steal and fast-break basket to make it 14-12.
Senior Nya Threatt helped a Dulles rally with an offensive put-back to make it 16-14 Lady Vikings.
The two teams went blow for blow, until Forun and junior Lauren Stevens hit back-to-back three-pointers for George Ranch. The Longhorns led 24-21.
Dulles wouldn’t allow the Longhorns to build a lead, with junior Samaria Pinkney closing out the second quarter with a put-back in the final second to set the halftime score at 27-26 George Ranch.
Forun led all scoring with 10 points in the first half, while Riley and Steven each had seven for George Ranch. Velazquez was limited to two first-half points after scoring over 20 in the previous match-up against Dulles.
Overton had seven points for Dulles at the break.
Forun continued to have a strong game with a fast-break basket and another score to make it 35-31 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Dulles again closed the gap with rebounding. Powell had a put-back and senior Alia Diop led a fast-break that tied the game at 37.
In the final minute, George Ranch junior Morgan King tied the game again, 39 all, with a fast-break basket.
Dulles was able to grab the lead early in the fourth quarter by extending possessions and scoring with rebounding. Powell scored on a put-back to make it 46-45. Velazquez raced to the basket to set the score at 47-46.
Senior Nya Threatt answered with another two points. Dulles led 48-47. Two more points from Velazquez put George Ranch in front 49-48.
The lead changed hands four times in one minute.
Dulles retained the lead after free throws from Threatt and a put-back by senior Jakiya Thompson to lead 52-49.
“Experience helped us, our senior group took over late and did what we asked them to,” Jamerson said. “We do not have to rush: take care of the ball and have patience.”
Dulles was able to close out the win with possession and free throw shooting.
The Lady Vikings (19-6) remain tied with Austin at 8-1 in 20-6A, while George Ranch (16-9) is alone in third place at 6-3.
