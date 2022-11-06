 Skip to main content
George Ranch and Needville runners compete at state meet

Many local athletes competed over the weekend at the 2022 UIL State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s results were the only available by print time.

The morning started with the 4A runners, including two from Needville High School.

The girls started as returning sophomore Lita Meyer finished 36th place at 12:38.50.

Meyer slightly improved her placement from last year’s state meet, where she finished 39th at 12:26.50.

Later on, in the boys’ competition, Andrew Pollack made the most of his first trip back to the state since the 2020 season.

The junior finished in 34th place at 17:09.20.

