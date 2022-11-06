George Ranch and Needville runners compete at state meet

Many local athletes competed over the weekend at the 2022 UIL State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s results were the only available by print time.
The morning started with the 4A runners, including two from Needville High School.
The girls started as returning sophomore Lita Meyer finished 36th place at 12:38.50.
Meyer slightly improved her placement from last year’s state meet, where she finished 39th at 12:26.50.
Later on, in the boys’ competition, Andrew Pollack made the most of his first trip back to the state since the 2020 season.
The junior finished in 34th place at 17:09.20.
The placement was a massive improvement from the 2020 race, where he crossed the finish line 68th at 17.21:35.
The 6A girls followed were George Ranch ran as a team who finished 13trh with 287 points, a team time of 1:41:29.1 with an average finishing time of 20:17.8.
Sophomore Sophia Nguyen finished the fastest of her six teammates in 18th place at 18:48.2.
Nguyen returned to state after qualifying as a freshman last season.
She improved from her 27th finish at 18:34.4
Madison Haldiman finished 95th at 20:25.1, Ava Curtis finished 97th at 20:25.4, Kianna Stamps finished 110th at 20:40.4, Hayley Moffett finished 127th at 21:09.9, Ashley Pierson finished 137th at 21:23.0 and Layla McWalters finished 143rd at 21:35.6.
Haldiman finished last season in state at 100th at 19:39.3.
The 5A competition was set for Saturday, where Foster’s Will Davis, Mickayla Tosch and Kaitlyn Walsh ran.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.