George Ranch alum Keke signs with Texans

George Ranch High School graduate Kingsley Keke returns home after signing with the Houston Texans on Thursday.
Keke becomes the newest Houston Texan after spending three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported through a league source that the defensive end was abruptly released following a disagreement with the Packers’ coaching staff.
The Houston-born Keke played football and basketball for the Longhorns where as a senior he was a finalist for the Greater Houston Rotary Lombardi Award. The award highlights the top high school defensive lineman in the state.
That season he made 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and blocked a pair of kicks.
Keke then took a scholarship offer to play for Texas A&M where he recorded 150 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 288-pounder was the 190th pick in the NFL Draft by the Packers’ in the fifth round.
Keke made 17 starts in three seasons for the Packers and recorded a combined 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five passes deflections and two forced fumbles.
The defensive lineman was in high demand as the Texans beat out the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets on the waiver wire.
Since the Texans had the worst record, they were granted his rights.
Keke will be allowed to join the team after the Super Bowl due to the transaction occurring during the playoffs.
He is under contract through next season with just a $2.433 million cap hit in 2022.
Once on the roster, he will compete with defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter, Jonathan Greenard, Jordan Jenkins and Derek Rivers.
