George Ranch alum Garrett makes MLB debut

Eight years, a real estate license and a LinkedIn message were all a part of Stone Garrett’s journey to fulfill his dream of becoming a baseball big-leaguer.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have entered the “Stone Age” after the George Ranch alumnus made history in his first week in the major leagues.

Garrett made his MLB debut on Wednesday at San Francisco, eight years after being drafted.

Garrett was an eighth-round pick in the 2014 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins out of George Ranch High School.

The Marlins released Garrett in 2020 before his entering the real estate business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was doing well,” Garrett told the media. “I had sold several houses, some to buddies, some to investors. I was doing pretty well.”

Garrett would play in an independent league before getting a LinkedIn message from Dan Budreika, a former video coordinator with the Marlins.

