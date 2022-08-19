George Ranch alum Garrett makes MLB debut

Eight years, a real estate license and a LinkedIn message were all a part of Stone Garrett’s journey to fulfill his dream of becoming a baseball big-leaguer.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have entered the “Stone Age” after the George Ranch alumnus made history in his first week in the major leagues.
Garrett made his MLB debut on Wednesday at San Francisco, eight years after being drafted.
Garrett was an eighth-round pick in the 2014 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins out of George Ranch High School.
The Marlins released Garrett in 2020 before his entering the real estate business during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I was doing well,” Garrett told the media. “I had sold several houses, some to buddies, some to investors. I was doing pretty well.”
Garrett would play in an independent league before getting a LinkedIn message from Dan Budreika, a former video coordinator with the Marlins.
“He reached out and said, ‘Hey, glad to see you doing real estate,’” Garrett said. “I said, ‘Hey, do you know anybody that needs an outfielder? I feel like I can still compete at Double-A or above.’ “
Little did he know that one cordial check-in would be repaving his road to the show.
“He said, ‘No, but let me ask around,’” Garrett said. “We had a [former] Marlins guy in the front office with the Diamondbacks, Brett West. Two days later I was signed to come to Spring Training. It’s pretty crazy.”
Garrett was optioned to Double-A Affiliate Amarillo in 2021 before being promoted to Reno this season.
He showed his skills while with the Triple-A Affiliate this season, crushing 28 homers with 95 RBIs.
On Wednesday, Garrett got the call he had been waiting eight years for and the bright lights did not overwhelm him.
The 26-year-old Sugar Land native became the first Arizona Diamondback to hit three extra-base hits in his first two games.
“It felt great running out on a big league field,” Garrett said after Wednesday’s game. “You grow up as a kid and you see the big stadiums, and then to be on the field where kids are watching you play now, it felt great.”
Garrett went two-for-three at the plate with an RBI in his first at-bats in Wednesday’s 3-2 win at San Francisco.
The outfielder continued his strong start hitting two-for-five in the D-Backs’ 5-0 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Garrett is expected to remain at left field and designated hitter, per Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo.
