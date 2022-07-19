George Ranch alum Anderson arrested for burglary

Houston Texans running back and George Ranch graduate Darius Anderson found himself in handcuffs Friday after being charged with burglary with intent to assault, per The Houston Chronicle reporting.
The 24-year-old allegedly broke into a woman’s home and chased her into the bathroom before leaving after police were called, according to court records.
Anderson is free on bond but cannot return to the woman’s home or possess a firearm during his bail agreement, The Chronicle reported.
The court documents reported Anderson had an “on-and-off relationship” with the victim over the past year.
Anderson is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, The Chronicle reported.
The Texans issued a statement regarding Anderson’s arrest.
“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the statement read. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”
Anderson signed with the Texans’ practice squad on Dec. 15, 2021 and re-signed a reverse/future contract on Jan. 11
Anderson also had previous stints with the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts but never saw the field.
Anderson played collegiate at Texas Christian University from 2016-19 after his career at George Ranch.
