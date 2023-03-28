 Skip to main content
George Ranch’s Emma Garza chased down the ball controlled by Seven Lakes during Friday’s bi-district round match at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

KATY — There are no moral victories in the postseason, but the Longhorns over-exceeded expectations in a competitive 3-1 loss to top-ranked Seven Lakes on Friday at Legacy Stadium.

The Longhorns could not have gotten off to a worse start than how they did in Katy.

Seven Lakes went on a tear early and scored three goals in less than 10 minutes.

However, the Longhorns stopped the Lady Spartans from landing any other balls in the back of the George Ranch net.

Coming into Friday’s match, the Longhorns qualified as the fourth seed in District 20-6A, while the Lady Spartans are a perennial playoff squad ranked amongst the best in the state.

Despite the loss, the Longhorns’ fight and will to win made Head Coach Melissa Jimenez proud.

“Seven Lakes is a powerhouse in the region and the state, so we knew it would be a battle,” Jimenez said. “The opening 10 minutes were definitely rough but I’m super proud of them for settling down, coming back to the game plan and fighting through it. They never gave up and it was pretty easy to when you start like that.”

