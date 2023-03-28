KATY — There are no moral victories in the postseason, but the Longhorns over-exceeded expectations in a competitive 3-1 loss to top-ranked Seven Lakes on Friday at Legacy Stadium.
The Longhorns could not have gotten off to a worse start than how they did in Katy.
Seven Lakes went on a tear early and scored three goals in less than 10 minutes.
However, the Longhorns stopped the Lady Spartans from landing any other balls in the back of the George Ranch net.
Coming into Friday’s match, the Longhorns qualified as the fourth seed in District 20-6A, while the Lady Spartans are a perennial playoff squad ranked amongst the best in the state.
Despite the loss, the Longhorns’ fight and will to win made Head Coach Melissa Jimenez proud.
“Seven Lakes is a powerhouse in the region and the state, so we knew it would be a battle,” Jimenez said. “The opening 10 minutes were definitely rough but I’m super proud of them for settling down, coming back to the game plan and fighting through it. They never gave up and it was pretty easy to when you start like that.”
After the early barrage, the Longhorns fought tooth-and-nail with the Lady Spartans and didn’t allow many more opportunities at the net.
Before halftime, George Ranch’s Krystin Moore connected on a cross-shot from the left side of the field to the back right corner of the Seven Lakes’ net to keep the Longhorns alive.
Jimenez felt the nerves and bright lights of many Longhorns’ first playoff exposure could’ve overwhelmed many initially.
“When you play that caliber of a team, there are always nerves that come with that,” Jimenez said. “You want to make a go at it and you don’t want to be on the other end of a bad game, so there was tension. We had girls who never played in a playoff game.”
Despite the early exit, Jimenez credited her girls for putting out a much-better effort than many anticipated coming into the bi-district round.
“Many didn’t expect us to score, let alone win,” Jimenez said.
George Ranch concludes the 2022-23 season at 9-4-3, 12-8-4 with a bright outlook for the coming years.
“We had five seniors this year so we only lost a small amount and bringing back a big group that is more experienced can see that we can compete with anybody,” Jimenez said. “Without that rough start, I think it would’ve been a different game because we gave them a game for those 70 minutes.”
