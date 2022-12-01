 Skip to main content
Garrett signs with Washington Nationals

George Ranch alumnus Stone Garrett is now a Washington National after signing a one-year, major-league contract on Tuesday.

The move came after the outfielder was designated for assignment and removed from the 40-man roster of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old Sugar Land native made the most of his first MLB opportunity last season with the Diamondbacks.

In 27 games, Garrett hit .276 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 84 plate appearances.

At the time of his promotion, Garrett ranked second in RBIs, fourth in homers, sixth in extra-base hits and 10th in total bases in Triple-A.

Garrett had spent eight years in the minor leagues before finally getting his chance.

The outfielder was an eighth-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, where he spent more than six seasons before signing with Arizona in 2021.

