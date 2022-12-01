Garrett signs with Washington Nationals

George Ranch alumnus Stone Garrett is now a Washington National after signing a one-year, major-league contract on Tuesday.
The move came after the outfielder was designated for assignment and removed from the 40-man roster of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 27-year-old Sugar Land native made the most of his first MLB opportunity last season with the Diamondbacks.
In 27 games, Garrett hit .276 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 84 plate appearances.
At the time of his promotion, Garrett ranked second in RBIs, fourth in homers, sixth in extra-base hits and 10th in total bases in Triple-A.
Garrett had spent eight years in the minor leagues before finally getting his chance.
The outfielder was an eighth-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, where he spent more than six seasons before signing with Arizona in 2021.
Washington finished as baseball’s worst team at 55-107, but with a young, unproven roster, Garrett could serve as a cost-effective, low-risk piece of the Nationals’ rebuild.
Garrett will compete with outfielders Lane Thomas, Victor Robles, Alex Vall and Josh Palacios.
The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The major league contract means Garrett will enter the winter as a member of the Nationals’ main roster.
The contract does not force the Nationals to carry him full-time on the MLB roster, as Garrett still has a full slate of minor league option years that could keep him within the organization through the 2028 season.
The option allows that player to be sent to the minors without first being subjected to waivers. Players optioned to the minors are removed from a team’s active 26-man roster but remain on the 40-man roster, per MLB.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.