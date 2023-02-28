 Skip to main content
Garner garnering attention

Fulshear’s Dylan Garner forces the layup against Port Arthur Memorial during Friday’s area round game.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

BAYTOWN — Fulshear’s best season in program history ended sourly as Port Arthur Memorial’s strong second half led to a 57-42 Titans win in Friday’s area round game.

The Titans and the Chargers matched up evenly in the first half but Port Arthur Memorial ended on a 33-20 run.

The first half featured eight lead changes as the combatants traded the advantage inside the rowdy Lee College Sports Complex.

The Titans led by two after the first 16 minutes before exploding to begin the third quarter.

The District 17-5A champions opened the second half with a dominant 13-1 run and did not trail the rest of the game.

The Chargers fell behind by as many as 19 as Fulshear committed 15 fouls in the final 16 minutes.

Head Coach Emmanuel Grady felt his Chargers didn’t match their intensity in the second half.

