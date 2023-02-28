Garner garnering attention

BAYTOWN — Fulshear’s best season in program history ended sourly as Port Arthur Memorial’s strong second half led to a 57-42 Titans win in Friday’s area round game.
The Titans and the Chargers matched up evenly in the first half but Port Arthur Memorial ended on a 33-20 run.
The first half featured eight lead changes as the combatants traded the advantage inside the rowdy Lee College Sports Complex.
The Titans led by two after the first 16 minutes before exploding to begin the third quarter.
The District 17-5A champions opened the second half with a dominant 13-1 run and did not trail the rest of the game.
The Chargers fell behind by as many as 19 as Fulshear committed 15 fouls in the final 16 minutes.
Head Coach Emmanuel Grady felt his Chargers didn’t match their intensity in the second half.
“There were plenty of moments in the second half where we could have made our run to get back in the game,” Grady said. “We just didn’t make those plays. For us, it’s learning what it takes to win in the playoffs. Friday night was an example of our lack of experience. It’s not an excuse; Port Arthur played really well and hats off to them.”
Though disappointed, Friday’s loss did not take away Grady’s happiness with the Chargers’ season.
The Chargers finished the 2022-23 season with the most wins in program history (18) including the team’s return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
“They came to work every morning at 6:30 a.m. and worked,” Grady said. “We were able to have the most wins in program history, first time ever making the playoffs in 5A, along with being bi-district champs. We wanted more, but we were able to achieve a lot this season in a short amount of time.”
Senior Dylan Garner led with 11 points while freshman Jeremiah Moynihan scored 10.
Other Fulshear scorers included Zach Nicholson (7), Adam Guzman (4), Kalon Scott (2), Jake Coady (2), Toby Princewill (2), Grayson Bennett (2) and Xavier Moore (2).
With 10 players returning in 2023-24, Fulshear’s future on the court looks bright.
“We want to be perennial contenders,” Grady said. “We want to be competing for district titles and regional tournament bids. The kids are extremely talented and hungry for success. As I told them in the locker room on Friday, we will be back.”
The Titans move on to play Sterling in the regional quarterfinals.
