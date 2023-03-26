Garcia vs. Villanueva

HOUSTON — The Lady Mustangs’ return to the postseason ended in a tearful exit as the Milby Lady Buffs advanced past the bi-district round in Thursday’s 2-1 win at Barnett Stadium.
It had been nearly a decade since Lamar Consolidated High School was in a playoff bracket and to Head Coach JC Wright, it showed.
Milby’s early physicality set the tone of the match as the Lady Buffs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half.
“I think we got overwhelmed and nervous,” Wright said. “I knew that was the punch they (Milby) would come out with. They have a lot of high pressures, and we took that punch, but it was hard to respond. We missed opportunities we have to finish.”
One of those opportunities came early in the first when the Lady Mustangs missed the should-be breakaway goal that would’ve given Lamar a 1-0 lead.
Instead, Milby would score twice to go into halftime with the lead.
Coming out of the locker room for the second half, the Lady Mustangs were more invigorated and aggressive against the relentless Lady Buffs’ pressure.
“We talked to them about giving more effort,” Wright said about the team’s halftime adjustments. “We talked to them about understanding how to communicate and where their opponents were on the field. We needed to be more aggressive and take more shots.”
The Lady Mustangs listened to their coach’s advice as Nicole Lavelle scored on a free kick from more than 30 yards to cut the lead in half.
Lamar controlled much of the second half on their side and rifled three consecutive shots with 30 minutes to go. None of them nor the following six Lady Mustang shots found their mark.
Defensively, Lamar goalkeeper Iana Samora kept her team in the match by saving four in the final eight minutes.
The Lady Mustangs’ best chance to tie came with 2:30 left when Lavelle’s free-kick was just out of reach of Enamay Garcia.
Wright was bittersweet in the aftermath. He was happy for his team’s first trip to the playoffs since the 2014-15 season but disappointed in the Lady Mustangs’ lack of execution in crucial moments.
“From everything we had to do to get to this point with all of the new pieces, the injuries and personal things that happened, we were still able to bond together and grow through the growing pains,” Wright said. “It was one of those moments where if we had a little more experience, things might’ve gone our way.”
Lamar Consolidated concluded its 2022-23 campaign at 8-6, 12-11-1 for a fourth-place finish in District 20-5A.
Wright remains proud and optimistic for the team’s future as the Lady Mustangs return 10 but addresses necessary improvements to make a deeper run.
“We got to get stronger, faster, more technical and get to work,” Wright said. “This summer, our soccer IQ needs to go up, so we will do some summer league stuff to get them going and ready for next year. We are young, so we will be back and with the experience now with that taste of the playoffs, it’s up from here.”
