 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garcia vs. Villanueva

Garcia vs. Villanueva

Lamar Consolidated’s Andrea Garcia (right) fights with Milby’s Melanie Villanueva (left) for ball possession during Thursday’s bi-district playoff match at Barnett Stadium. The Lady Mustangs fell 2-1 to the Lady Buffs.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

HOUSTON — The Lady Mustangs’ return to the postseason ended in a tearful exit as the Milby Lady Buffs advanced past the bi-district round in Thursday’s 2-1 win at Barnett Stadium.

It had been nearly a decade since Lamar Consolidated High School was in a playoff bracket and to Head Coach JC Wright, it showed.

Milby’s early physicality set the tone of the match as the Lady Buffs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

“I think we got overwhelmed and nervous,” Wright said. “I knew that was the punch they (Milby) would come out with. They have a lot of high pressures, and we took that punch, but it was hard to respond. We missed opportunities we have to finish.”

One of those opportunities came early in the first when the Lady Mustangs missed the should-be breakaway goal that would’ve given Lamar a 1-0 lead.

Instead, Milby would score twice to go into halftime with the lead.

Coming out of the locker room for the second half, the Lady Mustangs were more invigorated and aggressive against the relentless Lady Buffs’ pressure.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.