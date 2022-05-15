Gabbard, Maier take swings at state tournaments

It has been nearly three years of waiting for Tristan Gabbard, but the Fulshear senior earned her ticket back to the UIL state golf tournament.
Gabbard made the tournament as a freshman, finishing second overall in the 2019 4A Girls State Championships tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course.
But the path back wasn’t easy.
The 2020 tournament was canceled due to a pandemic and Gabbard narrowly missed the cut in 2021 in a deep field that included some of Houston and Austin’s best programs from Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek and Austin Anderson that limited Tristan Gabbard’s chances for a ticket to Georgetown.
But Gabbard wouldn’t be denied in the 2022 tournament, after winning the District 24-5A title, she tied for fifth at the regional championship to comfortably earn her spot at state.
“When I knew I was going back to state, it was a feeling of pride,” Gabbard said. “I had struggled the last year with both my game and my attitude toward golf.
“When I faced my season this year I focused my goal on going to state knowing, I would not accept anything less."
Gabbard was only 12 strokes off the individual champion, Austin Anderson’s Farah O’Keefe at regionals.
“It was a crazy two days at regionals as, although I may not have seemed it on the outside, my heart was pounding,” Gabbard said. “I ultimately felt proud of myself and the work I had put in to continue the path to state.”
One of the aspects that changed between the district and regional tournaments was Gabbard’s announcement of her commit to play collegiate golf at Midwestern State University next year.
The decision was a weight off of her shoulders as she had been recruited by college programs since early in her golf career.
“Committing to Midwestern has eased my mind a great deal,” Gabbard said. “Although I had not announced it until later, I decided the day before districts that Midwestern was the place I wished to continue my golf and academic career.
“It really put my mind at ease that I was only out playing for myself and there was not the added pressure that my future may be on line in a singular round.”
Gabbard had her signing ceremony in the Fulshear gym earlier this month.
“I am greatly looking forward to attending in the fall and competing for the team and Coach (Jeff Ray),” Gabbard said.
Outside of the recent change of her college commitment, the 2021-22 season also marked the first year that Gabbard played high school golf with her freshman sister Reilly.
“Sharing the course with my sister has been so much fun,” Gabbard said. “She keeps things lighthearted and always knows how to get me out of a funk.”
Golf isn’t a sport where sisters can often interact, but the little moments matter.
“Although we never really play in the same group it’s often we get to see each other across tee boxes and fairways,” Gabbard said. “Seeing her wave, smile, and dance down the neighboring hole always brings a smile to my face as I remember how much I enjoy golf and the people it brings me closer to.”
Gabbard will be playing at the White Wing Golf Course in Georgetown this week for the 2022 UIL 5A Girls State Golf Championships.
“I have never played White Wing, but I have scheduled my practice round for the Sunday before state,” Gabbard said. “I have already begun my planning processes and done as much research as can be done online.
“I’m looking forward to playing what seems to be a challenging course among some of the best players in the state.”
Maier leading the way back for George Ranch
The last name Maier has been a backbone for the George Ranch High School golf program. Matthew Maier helped the Longhorns nearly medal as a team in 2015 and current freshman Mitchell Maier was a silver medalist at the 2022 20-6A tournament and a top-20 finisher at the regional tournament.
But the spotlight will be on sophomore Melanie Maier at the 2022 UIL 6A State Girls Golf Championships this week at the Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Melanie Maier won the girls' 20-6A individual title and earned the bronze at the regional tournament after a top 20 finish at regionals as a freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.