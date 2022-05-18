Gabbard closes strong to finish 11th in 5A; Maier posts matching scores at state

GEORGETOWN — Lamar Consolidated ISD had two athletes competing at the 2022 UIL State Golf Tournament earlier this week.
The two tournaments were played at courses separated by a mile: Legacy Hills Golf Club for 6A and White Wing Golf Club for 5A.
Fulshear senior Tristan Gabbard was at White Wing Golf Club, and she closed her high school golf career with her second Top 20 finish at state, while George Ranch sophomore Melanie Maier made her first trip to state at Legacy Hills Golf Club.
Gabbard finished tied for 11th overall with a two-day score of 151, seven over par.
The total score doesn’t tell the story of Gabbard’s tournament.
The Charger recorded a total of 81 on Day 1, after bogeying seven holes including three double bogeys.
But Gabbard was able to birdie No. 17, a par-4, 318-yard hole.
On day two, Gabbard started out on No. 10 first. She birdied her first three holes, No. 10, 11 and 12. She closed the back nine with a score of 33, three under par.
On the front nine, Gabbard was able to birdie the two par three holes, No. 3 and No. 8.
She did have five total bogeys on Day 2, but she had zero double bogeys.
Gabbard finished one under par for all par-three and par-five holes.
The score of 70 was one of five scores under par on day two in the 5A girls tournament, and only seven rounds under par total.
Austin Anderson junior Farah O’Keefe, the Region III-5A champion, won the 5A girls individual title with a two-day score of 136 (66, 70).
Alamo Heights’ Julia Vollmer was second (141) with Highland Park’s Sophie Biediger and Leander’s Emma Tran finishing tied for third with a total of 144.
The team champions were Austin Anderson (600), followed by Alamo Heights blue (601) and Alamo Heights gold (634).
George Ranch sophomore Melanie Maier was at Legacy Hills Golf Course.
Maier finished tied for 53rd place overall at the 6A girls tournament after recording 81 on both days for a total of 162.
Melanie was 18 over par.
In total, Maier had one birdie, 15 bogeys and two double bogeys.
Maier’s lone birdie came on day two on hole No. 3, a par five, 471-yard hole.
Maier’s best stretch came on her first holes of the tournament. She started the tournament with six straight pars before she bogeyed the next six.
The 6A girls’ state champion was Austin Vandergrift’s Sydney Givens with a two-day score of 143, the only two-day total under par (70, 73).
The runner-up was Round Rock’s Jiyu Han with a score of 144 (73,71) and Austin Westlake’s Ally Black in third at 145 (73, 72).
The team champion was San Antonio Reagan (584) followed by Vandegrift (595) and Southlake Carroll (597).
