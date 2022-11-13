Fulshear wins first playoff game; crushes Sterling

ROSENBERG — History was made Thursday night at Traylor Stadium as the Fulshear Chargers posted their first playoff win in football program history by knocking out the Sterling Raiders, 66-12.
Fulshear was nearly perfect on offense as quarterback Parker Williams and running backs Calvion Hunter and Davion Godley dominated the Sterling defense in the first half.
Williams finished his one-half of work, completing five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Tate Struble and Gavin Waits caught the touchdowns.
Williams also utilized his legs for a 72-yard touchdown strike.
Williams was the QB last season in Fulshear’s first playoff game that resulted in a lopsided 42-14 loss to Texarkana Texas in the bi-district round.
He was excited to be a part of positive history this time around.
“It feels great, but this whole team has worked hard to get to this moment,” Williams said. “We knew that we could do it but to see it come to life means more than anything. It shows that hard work does pay off and it’s been fun.”
Godley once again was effective, rushing for 77 yards with two scores.
Hunter added 45 yards with a two-yard touchdown.
The 40-6 first half limited many starters and gave some reps to the younger Chargers.
Head Coach Nick Codutti was pleased that most players got to be a part of the special moment.
“We just outnumbered them,” Codutti said. “Coaches do a good job over there at Sterling, but at the end of the day, it was a numbers game and we wore them down. We started a little sluggish but overall, we executed well and even got some of the JV kids a lot of work in the second half.”
In the second half, Deuce Barrington took over the signal-calling duties and the offense didn’t skip a beat.
Barrington threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Ben McGown, while Patrick Broadway contributed to the rushing attack with two touchdowns from five- and 43-yards out.
Joey Mahoney also came in to score on a four-yard rush.
The defense did not force any turnovers but recorded six sacks.
Sheldon Rice, Chance Bryant, Eamon Smalls, Ry’Shaud Smith, Mason Navarro and Jacob Hoffart earned sacks.
Codutti praised his roster for “earning” every great thing that has come to them this season.
“These kids have fought and fought and now they are making history every week they are here,” Codutti said. “No matter what happens, I’m proud of them.”
The win gives Fulshear its first postseason victory since its first UIL season in 2018.
The Chargers will play the winner of the Seguin-A&M Consolidated matchup in the area round.
