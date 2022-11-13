 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulshear wins first playoff game; crushes Sterling

ROSENBERG — History was made Thursday night at Traylor Stadium as the Fulshear Chargers posted their first playoff win in football program history by knocking out the Sterling Raiders, 66-12.

Fulshear was nearly perfect on offense as quarterback Parker Williams and running backs Calvion Hunter and Davion Godley dominated the Sterling defense in the first half.

Williams finished his one-half of work, completing five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate Struble and Gavin Waits caught the touchdowns.

Williams also utilized his legs for a 72-yard touchdown strike.

Williams was the QB last season in Fulshear’s first playoff game that resulted in a lopsided 42-14 loss to Texarkana Texas in the bi-district round.

He was excited to be a part of positive history this time around.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.