Fulshear tops Magnolia West; Needville loses to El Campo

FULSHEAR 23, MAGNOLIA WEST 20
The Fulshear Chargers rallied to remain amongst the top of District 20-5A with a 23-20 victory against Magnolia West, 23-20.
With the Chargers having their lowest-scoring performance of the season, Fulshear relied its defense to restrict the Bulldogs.
Davion Godley scored two rushing touchdowns including one for 75-yards while Calvion Hunter added a 35-yard go-ahead touchdown.
Jax Medica was the Chargers’ leading receiver with 140 yards.
Fulshear improves to 6-1, 4-1.
The win puts the Chargers in a three-way for first place with Angleton and Manvel.
Foster suffered a setback on Saturday as Manvel’s Kaiden Smith scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to knock off the Falcons, 28-23.
Freedom Field hosted a battle, originally scheduled for Thursday night, with major District 10-5A implications.
The Mavericks jumped to an early start with a 9-0 lead before Foster took the halftime lead with 14 unanswered points.
Foster’s Ashton Oijaku scored on a 77-yard touchdown run.
Smith threw for 196 yards with two touchdowns but had two interceptions.
The loss puts Foster at 6-2, 4-2 and the fourth seed in District 10-5A.
Foster will have this week off before hosting Magnolia on Oct. 27.
The Terry Rangers suffered their fifth-straight defeat Friday night against Friendswood, which kept its playoff hopes alive.
Terry suffered another tough offensive performance in the rout at Winston Stadium.
Friendswood began hot with a 16-6 lead through the first quarter.
Marcus Townsend was responsible for the lone Ranger points as part of his 76-yard rushing night.
The Mustangs would end the game with 14-straight for the dominant win.
Friendswood improves to 4-4, 2-3 while Terry drops to 2-5, 0-3.
Terry will attempt to upset Magnolia West this Thursday at Traylor Stadium.
HIGHTOWER 50, GEORGE RANCH 0
Little went right for the George Ranch Longhorns in a 50-0 loss to Hightower on Friday night at Traylor Stadium.
The Hurricanes cruised to their third-straight victory behind junior running back Jeremy Payne.
Payne ended the night with four scores on seven carries for 140 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Joseph Stewart Jr. also had a strong performance throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior receiver Julius Carter and freshman running back Hayden Drinkard had nice outings for the Longhorns.
Carter finished with five catches for 73 yards and Drinkard averaged five yards off of eight carries.
George Ranch drops to third place in District 20-6A at 4-4, 4-2 with tiebreakers ahead of Clements and Travis.
The Longhorns will hope history doesn’t repeat itself in next week’s game against Dulles.
The Vikings knocked out the Longhorns from playoff contention in last year’s season finale.
The Needville Blue Jays struggled to get going against the El Campo Ricebirds in a 48-7 loss.
The District 12-4A co-leading Ricebirds faced little adversity at Needville on Friday night.
Oliver Miles led the way for El Campo with 164 yards and a touchdown.
Reuben Owens finished with 84 yards and two touchdowns while Stephen Norman had 83 yards and a score.
Christian Miles and Drake Resendez also scored for the Ricebirds.
Keilan Sweeny made his first start as Needville’s quarterback this season and earned a four-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Alex Coffin had an interception for the Blue Jays.
Needville falls to 3-5, 0-4 and will visit Bay City on Friday.
