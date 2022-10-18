 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulshear tops Magnolia West; Needville loses to El Campo

Burton rushing to the hole

Needville running back Da’Shawn Burton runs through the El Campo defense during Friday’s game.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

FULSHEAR 23, MAGNOLIA WEST 20

The Fulshear Chargers rallied to remain amongst the top of District 20-5A with a 23-20 victory against Magnolia West, 23-20.

With the Chargers having their lowest-scoring performance of the season, Fulshear relied its defense to restrict the Bulldogs.

Davion Godley scored two rushing touchdowns including one for 75-yards while Calvion Hunter added a 35-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Jax Medica was the Chargers’ leading receiver with 140 yards.

Fulshear improves to 6-1, 4-1.

The win puts the Chargers in a three-way for first place with Angleton and Manvel.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.