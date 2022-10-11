 Skip to main content
Fulshear topples Friendswood

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear Chargers rebounded from last week’s first loss of the season by matching last year’s win total in beating Friendswood Saturday, 45-14.

While Head Coach Nick Codutti expects his offense to put up points, it was his defense that impressed him the most during its best performance this season.

The defense allowed its lowest-scoring game, forcing five interceptions and three sacks.

“Six turnovers win football games,” Codutti said. “Defensively, we stood up to the challenge and I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. We had some question marks but they came through after what they thought was a poor performance against Angleton.”

Two picks were hauled in by Ty Powell, while Jacob Hoffart, Will Herrmann and Logan Hudson snatched one apiece.

Hudson, Hoffart and Chance Bryant earned sacks for the Chargers.

Fulshear also earned a fumble recovery on a muffed punt by Friendswood.

