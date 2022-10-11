Fulshear topples Friendswood

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear Chargers rebounded from last week’s first loss of the season by matching last year’s win total in beating Friendswood Saturday, 45-14.
While Head Coach Nick Codutti expects his offense to put up points, it was his defense that impressed him the most during its best performance this season.
The defense allowed its lowest-scoring game, forcing five interceptions and three sacks.
“Six turnovers win football games,” Codutti said. “Defensively, we stood up to the challenge and I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. We had some question marks but they came through after what they thought was a poor performance against Angleton.”
Two picks were hauled in by Ty Powell, while Jacob Hoffart, Will Herrmann and Logan Hudson snatched one apiece.
Hudson, Hoffart and Chance Bryant earned sacks for the Chargers.
Fulshear also earned a fumble recovery on a muffed punt by Friendswood.
Davion Godley led the Fulshear rushing attack that averaged 11.4 yards per carry against the Mustangs.
Godley finished with three trips to the endzone off of 21 carries for 213 yards.
Senior Calvion Hunter complemented Godley by adding 12 carries for 51 yards and one score.
Patrick Broadway and Zane Smith added late scores in the fourth quarter.
While the Fulshear offense scored 45, the Chargers fell into ruts in the middle quarters.
After the host team jumped to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, Friendswood cut the lead to 25-14 early in the fourth.
Codutti attributed the scoring lapse to the team’s eight penalties for 85 yards.
“Offensively, we have to stop killing ourselves,” Codutti said. “All of them were major stalls in our drives. We stay ahead of the chains. We aren’t the offense that can overcome penalties as a run-heavy offense.”
The Chargers ended the game strong with a 21-point barrage in the final eight minutes.
Codutti was most thrilled with how his team responded following the 44-40 loss to Angleton last week.
“We can’t control the event but we can control the response and our kids responded,” Codutti said. “The outcome was to get back on track and the kids are back at 5-1 in a tough district.”
With four games to go, Fulshear sits at 5-1, 3-1 while Friendswood drops to 3-4, 2-3.
Fulshear has a big road test this Friday against Magnolia West.
Both teams are in the midst of a five-team tie for first place.
Foster, Angleton, Manvel, Magnolia West and Fulshear all have just one district loss heading into this week.
