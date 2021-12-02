Fulshear, Terry, Randle and Wright to host annual LCISD Tournaments

The annual Lamar Consolidated ISD Varsity Basketball Invitationals will feature 24 girls teams and 15 boys teams. The tournament action will be spread over four campuses - Fulshear High School, Terry High School, Randle High School and Wright Junior High School.
Pool play will take place on Thursday, after which teams will be placed in platinum, gold, silver and bronze brackets for the boys and gold, silver and bronze brackets for the girls.
The boys' games will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Terry and Fulshear, while the girls’ will be at Randle and Wright.
The boys' field includes all six LCISD schools Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Lamar Consolidated, Randle and Terry along with Bush, Columbia, Crosby, Cy-Ranch, Cy-Ridge, Marshall, North Shore, Ridge Point and South Houston.
The girls’ field includes the six LCISD schools along with Alief Taylor, Alvin, Austin, Clements, Crosby, Cy-Park, Cy-Springs, Dawson, Elsik, Jersey Village, Kashmere, Klein, Manvel, Tomball, Tomball Memorial, Travis, Victoria East, and Willowridge.
Girls tournament
The girls pools are:
Pool 1 - Alvin, Randle, Tomball Memorial.
Pool 2 - Victoria East, Clements, Crosby.
Pool 3 - Manvel, Elsik, Cy-Park.
Pool 4 - Jersey Village, Willowridge, Austin.
Pool 5 - Lamar Consolidated, Tomball, Travis.
Pool 6 - George Ranch, Terry, Dawson.
Pool 7 - Foster, Kashmere, Alief Taylor.
Pool 8 - Cy-Springs, Klein, Fulshear.
The following is the girl's schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 2
Wright Junior High School competition gym
9 a.m. - vs. Lamar Consolidated vs. Tomball
10:30 a.m. - Fulshear vs. Klein
Noon - Clements vs. Victoria East
1:30 p.m. - Klein vs. Cy-Springs
3 p.m. - George Ranch vs. Pearland Dawson
4:30 p.m. - Fulshear vs. Cy-Springs
Randle High School competition gym
9 a.m. - Alvin vs. Tomball Memorial
10:30 a.m. - Foster vs. Alief Taylor
Noon - Randle vs. Alvin
1:30 p.m. - Alief Taylor vs. Kashmere
3 p.m. - Tomball Memorial vs. Randle
4:30 p.m. - Elsik and Manvel
Wright Junior High auxiliary gym
9 a.m. - Clements vs. Crosby
10:30 a.m. - Manvel vs. Cy Park
Noon - Travis vs. Tomball
1:30 a.m. - Willowridge vs. Jersey Village
3 p.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Travis
4:30 p.m. - Foster vs. Kashmere
Randle High School auxiliary gym
9 a.m. - George Ranch vs. Terry
10:30 a.m. - Willowridge vs. Austin
Noon - Terry vs. Pearland Dawson
1:30 p.m. - Cy-Park vs. Elsik
3 p.m. - Crosby vs. Victoria East
4:30 p.m. - Austin vs. Jersey Village
Friday, Dec. 3
Gold bracket
Randle High School and Wright Junior High School gyms
noon - Opening round
4:30 p.m. - Second round
Silver bracket
Randle High School and Wright Junior High School gyms
10:30 a.m. - Opening round
3 p.m. - Second round
Bronze bracket
Randle High School and Wright Junior High School gyms
9 a.m. - Opening round
1:30 p.m. - Second round
Saturday, Dec. 4
Gold bracket
Randle High School
4:30 p.m. - Championship game (Randle competition)
3 p.m. - Third-place game (Randle competition)
4:30 p.m. - Fifth-place game (Randle auxiliary)
3 p.m. - Seventh-place game (Randle auxiliary)
Silver bracket
Randle High School
1:30 p.m. - Championship game (Randle competition)
Noon - Third-place game (Randle competition)
1:30 p.m. - Fifth-place game (Randle auxiliary)
Noon - Seventh-place game (Randle auxiliary)
Bronze bracket
Randle High School
10:30 a.m. - Championship game (Randle competition)
9 a.m. - Third-place game (Randle competition)
10:30 a.m. - Fifth-place game (Randle auxiliary)
9 a.m. - Seventh-place game (Randle auxiliary)
Boys tournament
The boys pools are:
Pool 1 - Terry, Randle, Cy-Ranch and North Shore.
Pool 2 - Fulshear, Crosby, Cy-Ridge, Bush.
Pool 3 - Lamar Consolidated, Ridge Point, Marshall, South Houston.
Pool 4 - George Ranch, Foster, Columbia.
The following is the boys’ schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 2
Terry High School competition gym
3 p.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Ridge Point
4:30 p.m. - Terry vs. Cy-Ranch
6 p.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. South Houston
7:30 p.m. - Terry vs. Randle
Terry High school auxiliary gym
3 p.m. - Marshall vs. South Houston
4:30 p.m. - Randle vs. North Shore
6 p.m. - Marshall vs. Ridge Point
7:30 p.m. - North Shore vs. Cy-Ranch
Fulshear High School competition gym
3 p.m. - Fulshear vs. Bush
4:30 p.m. - Foster vs. Columbia
6 p.m. - Fulshear vs. Crosby
7:30 p.m. - George Ranch vs. Columbia
Fulshear High School auxiliary gym
3 p.m - Crosby vs. Cy-Ridge
6 p.m. - Bush vs. Cy-Ridge
Friday, Dec. 3
Terry High School competition gym
10 a.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Marshall
11:30 a.m. - Terry vs. North Shore
Terry High School auxiliary gym
10 a.m. - Ridge Point vs. South Houston
11:30 a.m. - Randle vs. Cy-Ranch
Fulshear High School competition Gym
10 a.m. - Foster vs. George Ranch
11:30 a.m. - Fulshear vs. Cy-Ridge
Fulshear High School auxiliary gym
11:30 a.m. - Bush vs. Crosby
Platinum Bracket
Fulshear High School competition gym
5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 1 vs. Pool 3 Team 1
7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 1 vs. Pool 4 Team 1
Gold bracket
Terry High School competition gym
5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 2 vs. Pool 3 Team 2
7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 2 vs. Pool 4 Team 2
Silver bracket
Fulshear High School competition gym
2:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 3 vs. Pool 3 Team 3
4 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 3 vs. Pool 4 Team 3
Bronze bracket
Terry High School competition gym
2:30 p.m.- Pool 2 Team 4 vs. Pool 3 Team 4
Saturday, Dec. 4
Platinum Bracket
Fulshear High School competition gym
3 p.m.- Championship game
11:30 a.m. - Third-place game
Gold bracket
Terry High School competition gym
1 p.m.- Championship game
10 a.m. - Third-place game
Silver bracket
Fulshear High School competition gym
1 p.m.- Championship game
10 a.m. - Third-place game
Bronze bracket
Terry High School competition gym
11:30 a.m. - Championship game
