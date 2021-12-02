You are the owner of this article.
High school basketball

Fulshear, Terry, Randle and Wright to host annual LCISD Tournaments

LCISD battle

Fulshear senior Jaren Adesanya eyes the rim, while driving to the basket against Foster sophomore Jack Lamkin.

 Dave Sanders

The annual Lamar Consolidated ISD Varsity Basketball Invitationals will feature 24 girls teams and 15 boys teams. The tournament action will be spread over four campuses - Fulshear High School, Terry High School, Randle High School and Wright Junior High School.

Pool play will take place on Thursday, after which teams will be placed in platinum, gold, silver and bronze brackets for the boys and gold, silver and bronze brackets for the girls.

The boys' games will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Terry and Fulshear, while the girls’ will be at Randle and Wright.

The boys' field includes all six LCISD schools Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch, Lamar Consolidated, Randle and Terry along with Bush, Columbia, Crosby, Cy-Ranch, Cy-Ridge, Marshall, North Shore, Ridge Point and South Houston.

The girls’ field includes the six LCISD schools along with Alief Taylor, Alvin, Austin, Clements, Crosby, Cy-Park, Cy-Springs, Dawson, Elsik, Jersey Village, Kashmere, Klein, Manvel, Tomball, Tomball Memorial, Travis, Victoria East, and Willowridge.

Girls tournament

The girls pools are:

Pool 1 - Alvin, Randle, Tomball Memorial.

Pool 2 - Victoria East, Clements, Crosby.

Pool 3 - Manvel, Elsik, Cy-Park.

Pool 4 - Jersey Village, Willowridge, Austin.

Pool 5 - Lamar Consolidated, Tomball, Travis.

Pool 6 - George Ranch, Terry, Dawson.

Pool 7 - Foster, Kashmere, Alief Taylor.

Pool 8 - Cy-Springs, Klein, Fulshear.

The following is the girl's schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 2

Wright Junior High School competition gym

9 a.m. - vs. Lamar Consolidated vs. Tomball

10:30 a.m. - Fulshear vs. Klein

Noon - Clements vs. Victoria East

1:30 p.m. - Klein vs. Cy-Springs

3 p.m. - George Ranch vs. Pearland Dawson

4:30 p.m. - Fulshear vs. Cy-Springs

Randle High School competition gym

9 a.m. - Alvin vs. Tomball Memorial

10:30 a.m. - Foster vs. Alief Taylor

Noon - Randle vs. Alvin

1:30 p.m. - Alief Taylor vs. Kashmere

3 p.m. - Tomball Memorial vs. Randle

4:30 p.m. - Elsik and Manvel

Wright Junior High auxiliary gym

9 a.m. - Clements vs. Crosby

10:30 a.m. - Manvel vs. Cy Park

Noon - Travis vs. Tomball

1:30 a.m. - Willowridge vs. Jersey Village

3 p.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Travis

4:30 p.m. - Foster vs. Kashmere

Randle High School auxiliary gym

9 a.m. - George Ranch vs. Terry

10:30 a.m. - Willowridge vs. Austin

Noon - Terry vs. Pearland Dawson

1:30 p.m. - Cy-Park vs. Elsik

3 p.m. - Crosby vs. Victoria East

4:30 p.m. - Austin vs. Jersey Village

Friday, Dec. 3

Gold bracket

Randle High School and Wright Junior High School gyms

noon - Opening round

4:30 p.m. - Second round

Silver bracket

Randle High School and Wright Junior High School gyms

10:30 a.m. - Opening round

3 p.m. - Second round

Bronze bracket

Randle High School and Wright Junior High School gyms

9 a.m. - Opening round

1:30 p.m. - Second round

Saturday, Dec. 4

Gold bracket

Randle High School

4:30 p.m. - Championship game (Randle competition)

3 p.m. - Third-place game (Randle competition)

4:30 p.m. - Fifth-place game (Randle auxiliary)

3 p.m. - Seventh-place game (Randle auxiliary)

Silver bracket

Randle High School

1:30 p.m. - Championship game (Randle competition)

Noon - Third-place game (Randle competition)

1:30 p.m. - Fifth-place game (Randle auxiliary)

Noon - Seventh-place game (Randle auxiliary)

Bronze bracket

Randle High School

10:30 a.m. - Championship game (Randle competition)

9 a.m. - Third-place game (Randle competition)

10:30 a.m. - Fifth-place game (Randle auxiliary)

9 a.m. - Seventh-place game (Randle auxiliary)

Boys tournament 

The boys pools are:

Pool 1 - Terry, Randle, Cy-Ranch and North Shore.

Pool 2 - Fulshear, Crosby, Cy-Ridge, Bush.

Pool 3 - Lamar Consolidated, Ridge Point, Marshall, South Houston.

Pool 4 - George Ranch, Foster, Columbia.

The following is the boys’ schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 2

Terry High School competition gym

3 p.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Ridge Point

4:30 p.m. - Terry vs. Cy-Ranch

6 p.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. South Houston

7:30 p.m. - Terry vs. Randle

Terry High school auxiliary gym

3 p.m. - Marshall vs. South Houston

4:30 p.m. - Randle vs. North Shore

6 p.m. - Marshall vs. Ridge Point

7:30 p.m. - North Shore vs. Cy-Ranch

Fulshear High School competition gym

3 p.m. - Fulshear vs. Bush

4:30 p.m. - Foster vs. Columbia

6 p.m. - Fulshear vs. Crosby

7:30 p.m. - George Ranch vs. Columbia

Fulshear High School auxiliary gym

3 p.m - Crosby vs. Cy-Ridge

6 p.m. - Bush vs. Cy-Ridge

Friday, Dec. 3

Terry High School competition gym

10 a.m. - Lamar Consolidated vs. Marshall

11:30 a.m. - Terry vs. North Shore

Terry High School auxiliary gym

10 a.m. - Ridge Point vs. South Houston

11:30 a.m. - Randle vs. Cy-Ranch

Fulshear High School competition Gym

10 a.m. - Foster vs. George Ranch

11:30 a.m. - Fulshear vs. Cy-Ridge

Fulshear High School auxiliary gym

11:30 a.m. - Bush vs. Crosby

Platinum Bracket

Fulshear High School competition gym

5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 1 vs. Pool 3 Team 1

7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 1 vs. Pool 4 Team 1

Gold bracket

Terry High School competition gym

5:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 2 vs. Pool 3 Team 2

7 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 2 vs. Pool 4 Team 2

Silver bracket

Fulshear High School competition gym

2:30 p.m.- Pool 1 Team 3 vs. Pool 3 Team 3

4 p.m. - Pool 2 Team 3 vs. Pool 4 Team 3

Bronze bracket

Terry High School competition gym

2:30 p.m.- Pool 2 Team 4 vs. Pool 3 Team 4

Saturday, Dec. 4

Platinum Bracket

Fulshear High School competition gym

3 p.m.- Championship game

11:30 a.m. - Third-place game

Gold bracket

Terry High School competition gym

1 p.m.- Championship game

10 a.m. - Third-place game

Silver bracket

Fulshear High School competition gym

1 p.m.- Championship game

10 a.m. - Third-place game

Bronze bracket

Terry High School competition gym

11:30 a.m. - Championship game

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

