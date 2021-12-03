Fulshear swim teams take top spots at LCISD JV Meet

The Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium hosted a junior varsity swim meet for teams across Fort Bend County on Wednesday. Two teams from Fulshea…
The Fulshear boys and Katy Jordan girls won the team events. The Charger boys had 153 points and the Warrior girls had 224 points.
The Charger boys took the top spot in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of one minute and 46.52 seconds.
Fulshear sophomore Spencer Hopkins won the boys’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:24.97.
Chargers freshman Spencer Gage won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:08.86. He also won the boys’ butterfly (28.86).
George Ranch sophomore Ian Davis won the boys’ 50-yard backstroke with a time of 33.49.
The freshman Longhorn Diego Gonzales earned the gold in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 34.00.
Jordan won three of the four relay events. The Warriors won the girls’ 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:14.36, the boys’ 200-yard medley relay (2:04.98) and girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:55.25).
Warrior sophomore Hannah Wheeler won the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:30.86. Freshman Addison McCurdy won the girls’ 100-yard individual medley (1:15.91), and she also won the girls' 50-yard backstroke (32.72).
Freshman Isabella Pugmire won the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (28.54) and freshman Maurice Hightower won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (25.24). Pugmire was first in the 100-yard freestyle (1:06.40) and freshman Ruben Kopara won the 100-yard freestyle (59.80).
Sophomore Katelyn Kilgore won the girls’ 50-yard butterfly with a time of 34.15. Sophomore Raquel D’Cruz won the girls’ 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 40.43.
2021 Lamar CISD Junior Varsity Meet
Boys junior varsity team results
1. Fulshear, 153; 2. Jordan, 102; 3. George Ranch, 96; 4. Foster, 40; 5. Marshall, 3.
Girls junior varsity team results
1. Jordan, 326; 2. Fulshear, 197; 3. George Ranch, 160; 4. Foster, 160; 5. Terry, 16; 6. Marshall, 7; 8. Lamar Consolidated, 2.
Junior varsity individual results
Girls 200 medley relay— 1. Jordan, 2:14.36; 2. Jordan, 2:18.02; 4. George Ranch, 2:26.97; 4. Fulshear, 2:35.17; 5. Foster, 2:36.52; 6. George Ranch, 2:59.58; 7. Terry, 3:02.47; 8. Marshall, 3:17.44.
Boys 200 medley relay— 1. Jordan, 2:04.98; 2. Fulshear, 2:07.62; 3. George Ranch, 2:10.30; 4. Fulshear, 2:11.91; 5. Jordan, 2:18.25; 6. Foster, 2:20.70.
Girls 200 free— 1. Hannah Wheeler, Jordan, 2:30.86; 2. Tashvi Singla, Jordan, 2:31.80; 3. Claudia Labarca, Jordan, 2:33.39; 4. Kelsey O’Neal, George Ranch, 3:00.11; 5. Niicie Allen, Foster, 3:07.51; 6. Feride Alkan, George Ranch, 3:09.9; 7. Kaylani Bennett, Foster, 3:11.24; 8. Carolina Galeana, Terry, 3:13.5.
Boys 200 free— 1. Spencer Hopkins, Fulshear, 2:24.97; 2. Diego Veracoechea, Jordan, 2:34.87; 3. Muhummed Mehmood, George Ranch, 2:42.84; 4. Nick Leal Flores, Foster, 2:45.57; 5. Isaac Madrigal, Foster, 2:48.68; 6. Ryan Simons, George Ranch, 2:54.77; 7. Chaise Brooks, Marshall, 3:23.81; 8. Shemar Simms, Marshall, 3:34.54.
Girls 100 IM— 1. Addison McCurdy, Jordan, 1:15.91; 2. Bailey McBride, Jordan, 1:18.42; 3. Arianna Osue, Jordan, 1:19.76; 4. Mia Juarez, Jordan, 1:23.97; 5. Stephanie Barrera, Foster, 1:26.16; 6. Sima Mwesiga, Foster, 1:14.57; 7. Haniyah Mwesiga, Foster, 1:41.57.
Boys 100 IM— 1. Spencer Gage, Fulshear, 1:08.86; 2. Ruben Kopara, Jorda, 1:10.66; 3. Lucas Jaster, Fulshear, 1:13.59; 4. Aryan Gupta, Jorda, 1:13.84; 5. Anel Yeguuez Pino, Fulshear, 1:15.25; 6. Ian Davis, George Ranch, 1:16.44; 7. Alejandro Saugar Vesely, George Ranch, 1:20.54.
Girls 50 free— 1. Isabella Pugmire, Jordan, 28.54; 2. Bailey McBride, Jordan, 29.43; 3. Katelyn Kilgore, Jordan, 30.13; 4. Nishta Bondala, Jordan, 30.72; 5; 5. Emily Kastor, Jordan, 31.12; 6. Tashvi Singla, Jordan, 31.58; 7. Kylie Delira, Foster, 31.70; 8. Klie Kirkpatrick, Fulshear, 31.71.
Boys 50 free— 1. Maurice Hightower, Jordan, 25.24; 2. Jesus Montes De Oca, Fulshear, 26.87; 3. Wesley Thomas, Fulshear, 27.31; 4. Spencer Choate, Fulshear, 27.40; 5. Gabriel Mariano, George Ranch, 28.12; 6. Muhummed Mehmood, George Ranch, 28.42; 7. Andrew Pereira, George Ranch, 28.50; 8. Henry Hummeldorf, Jordan, 28.72.
Girls 50 fly— 1. Katelyn Kilgore, Jordan, 34.15; 2. Arianna Iosue, Jordan, 35.76; 3. Sofia Mera, Jordan, 36.69; 4. Kamila Yanez, Jordan, 38.35; 5. Jade Paz, George Ranch, 42.36; 6. Connie Garcia, Foster, 54.60; 7. Precious Cyrus David, Lamar Consolidated, 1:05.67.
Boys 50 fly— 1.1. Spencer Gage, Fulshear, 28.86; 2. Emir Civi, Foster, 30.01; 3. Aneil Yeguez Pino, Fulshear, 30.79; 4. Aryan Gupta, Jorda, 31.41; 5. Wesley Thomas, Fulshear, 31.46; 6. Spencer Hopkins, Fulshear, 32.84; 7. Diego Gonzales, George Ranch, 33.76.
Girls 100 free— 1. Isabella Pugmire, Jordan, 1:06.40; 2. Kylie Delira, Foster, 1:11.41; 3. Kylie Kirkpatrick, Fulshear, 1:13.09; 4. Juiliette Oudar De Azeredo, George Ranch, 1:13.61; 5. Klsey O’Neal, George Ranch, 1:14.16; 6. Gianna Cichon, Fulshear, 1:14.58; 7. Kamila Luengo, Jordan, 1:17.31; 8. Stephanie Barrera, Foster, 1:18.00.
Boys 100 free— 1. Ruben Kopara, Jorda, 59.80; 2. Jesus Montes De Oca, Fulshear, 1:00.95; 3. Maurice Hightower, Jordan, 1:02.91; 4. Gabriel Mariano, George Ranch, 1:05.06; 5. TOdd Crowell, Fulshear, 1:05.49; 6. Dominic Brogna, Foster, 1:06.55; 7. Omar Abu Issa, Foster, 1:10.08; 8. Anderson Huynh, Fulshear, 1:19.91.
Girls 50 back— 1. Addison McCurdy, Jorda, 32.72; 2. Emily Kastor, Jordan, 37.76; 3. Reign Traylor, George Ranch, 38.70; 4. Michelle Martinez, Jordan, 39.39; 5. Kathryn Tompkins, Fulshear, 39.40; 6. Kendall Cooley, Jordan, 40.30; 7. Myaan Bickham, Fulshear, 40.90; 8. Michelle Chau, Fuslehar, 41.40.
Boys 50 back— 1. Ian Davis, George Ranch, 34.49; 2. Lucas Jaster, Fulshear, 36.00; 3. Henry Hummeldorf, Jordan, 36.05; 4. Spencer Choate, Fulshear, 37.12; 5. Marco De Souza, Jorda, 37.75; 6. Makul Mody, George Ranch, 39.21; 7. Isaac Madrigal, Foster, 40.10; 8. Nick Leal Flores, Foster, 40.52.
Girls 50 breast— 1. Raquel D’Cruz, Jorda, 40.43; 2. Mia Juarez, Jordan, 41.19; 3. Mariana Meza, Jordan, 45.59; 4. Feride Alkan, George Ranch, 46.58; 5. Gianna Cuellar-Balderrama, Terry, 48.15; 6. Bianca Martinez, Terry, 48.77; 7. Dakota Pinti, Foster, 49.66; 8. Blair Covell, Foster, 52.26.
Boys 50 breast— 1. Diego Gonzales, George Ranch, 34.00; 2. Matthew Garica, George Ranch, 37.75; 3. Emmanuel Munoz, Fulshear, 37.91; 4. Alejandro Saugar Vesely, George Ranch, 39.53; 5. Matthew Salas, Fulshear, 40.92; 6. Ryan Burdette, Fulshear, 42.64; 7. Nathaniel Meyer, Jordan, 42.90; 8. Emir Civi, Foster, 48.72.
Girls 200 free relay— 1. Jordan, 1:55.25; 2. Jordan, 2:05.96; 3. Fulshear, 2:12.73; 4. Foster, 2:16.39; 5. George Ranch, 2:21.75; 6. George Ranch, 2:30.59; 7. Terry, 2:37.45; 8. Foster, 2:39.51.
Boys 200 free relay— 1. Fulshear, 1:46.52; 2. Jordan, 1:48.75; 3. George Ranch, 1:50.56; 4. George Ranch, 2:00.72; 5. Foster, 2:01.59; 6. Fulshear, 2:14.96.
