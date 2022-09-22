 Skip to main content
Fulshear sweeps Randle; Needville handles Wharton

RICHMOND — Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman feels her Fulshear Chargers are playing their best volleyball of the season after securing a fifth straight win including a 4-0 start in District 24-5A.

The Chargers made quick work of the first-year Randle Lions’ program, 25-5, 25-4 and 25-11.

Fulshear has seen little adversity since beginning district play on Sept. 9 including a 13-set winning streak.

Despite this, Zimmerman is still finding room for improvement.

“We are putting in some new free-ball plays to speed up our offense and still working on it,” Zimmerman said.

“We are also working on our blocking. We have some big players who jump high, but we just need to perfect it.”

Bailey Warren and Sydney Black put in their usual superb performances but it was the bench players who impressed Zimmerman in some of their first reps of the season.

