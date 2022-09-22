Fulshear sweeps Randle; Needville handles Wharton

RICHMOND — Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman feels her Fulshear Chargers are playing their best volleyball of the season after securing a fifth straight win including a 4-0 start in District 24-5A.
The Chargers made quick work of the first-year Randle Lions’ program, 25-5, 25-4 and 25-11.
Fulshear has seen little adversity since beginning district play on Sept. 9 including a 13-set winning streak.
Despite this, Zimmerman is still finding room for improvement.
“We are putting in some new free-ball plays to speed up our offense and still working on it,” Zimmerman said.
“We are also working on our blocking. We have some big players who jump high, but we just need to perfect it.”
Bailey Warren and Sydney Black put in their usual superb performances but it was the bench players who impressed Zimmerman in some of their first reps of the season.
“We have 17 players with a lot of them who could be starting for other volleyball programs,” Zimmerman said.
“They are great players who don’t get a lot of opportunities to play so it’s great to get them in and see them succeed.”
The Randle Lady Lions were outmatched in skill and experience, but Head Coach Kristen Cavallo felt her team was valiant and improved.
“Fulshear is a good ball club and we knew we had an uphill battle,” Cavallo said.
“The first two games were rough, but I felt we played better in the third. The sum total of our varsity experience was zero games. We have no seniors and we are a young squad but we fight and get better every game and I’m proud of how much they’ve grown.”
Zimmerman likes what she has seen from her Chargers as they prepare for a crucial match against Foster next week.
“We are always aware of Foster coming up next Friday,” Zimmerman said.
“I think we are playing our best volleyball. We had a tough preseason but you can start to see things paying off and we are excited about that.”
Fulshear will host Willowridge on Friday at 6:30 p.m. while Randle will travel to Lamar Consolidated on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Chargers move to 4-0, 19-8 while Randle drops to 0-3, 1-16
WHARTON — Aubrey Chumchal and Avery Polak each recorded seven kills, Morgan Moore added 19 digs and the Needville High School volleyball team rolled to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-17 district win over Wharton Tuesday.
Layna Zamarron added six kills for the Lady Jays, who also got five kills from Claire Todd.
Skylar Butler led the team in service with four aces, while Casy Aragon and Sydney Merten each recorded two aces.
Merten notched 11 digs for Needville, while Butler added 10.
Chumchal led the Lady Jays’ passing attack with 17 assists, while Merten recorded 12.
Needville improves to 15-18, 3-0 in district play, with the win, while Wharton falls to 8-16 with an 0-4 district mark.
The Lady Jays host El Campo Friday at 6:30 p.m., while the Lady Tigers travel to Brookshire to take on Royal on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.