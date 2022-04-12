Fulshear sweeps District 24-5A championships

Fulshear's Tristan Gabbard dropped eight strokes on Day 2 of the District 24-5A golf tournament (72) off her Day 1 score of 80 to finish 16 strokes ahead in first place in front of Alexa Patterson of Angleton (168).
MISSOURI CITY — The Fulshear took full control of the District 24-5A standings after winning the girls title last season. The Chargers swept the boys and girls team and individual titles.
“It was pleasing,” Fulshear head coach Chris Morse said. “We had that expectation for ourselves coming into the tournament. But we were able to get the job done. The wind played a minor factor and got into our heads a little bit.
“We’re proud to represent our school as district champs.”
The Fulshear girls continued their reign as district champions for back-to-back seasons after beating Angleton by 106 strokes. Tristan Gabbard, Emily Keeling, Reilly Gabbard, Tana Ballinger and Sarah Schulte helped score a team total of 693.
Tristan Gabbard dropped eight strokes on Day 2 (72) off her Day 1 score of 80 to finish 16 strokes ahead in first place in front of Alexa Patterson of Angleton (168).
“Everything went really well,” Gabbard said. “I went into this tournament hoping to set things up for regionals. I don’t think I performed well (on Day 1). I got on the range last night and fixed some things this morning.
“I’m feeling good, and I’m excited about regionals.”
The Chargers had four in the Top 5, including Keeling (173) in third, Reilly Gabbard in fourth (180) and Ballinger in fifth (188).
Foster was third overall in the team standings from the efforts of Alana Bender (209), Brooke Helmcamp (211), Brooke Barnes (215), Keira Weatherwax (226) and Kiley Kizziah (222). Bender (102,107) and Helmcamp (107, 104) qualified for the regional tournament as individuals.
In the individual standings, Kempner was represented by Zara Khan (265) in 21st and Theresa Nguyen in 24th (290).
The boys’ team won one of the tightest races in district history, with second and fourth place separated by 25 strokes. But the Chargers’ A team was comfortably in first place with 688 strokes ahead of Foster’s first team with 724 strokes.
Sailor Lyons led the individual scoring with a two-day score of 168, with a most consistent second day of 86 after an 82 score on Day 1. Angleton’s Reagan James started fast with a 78 on Day 1, but he finished with a 92 on Day 2 for a second-place score of 170.
“Being district champion feels pretty good,” Lyons said. “I didn’t put the ball well or drive the ball far, but everything went pretty well.
“I clutched up at the end, and that was pretty much it.”
The Chargers had seven of the Top 10 scores at the tournament, including Brayden Harrison (173) in fourth, Jace Parsell (174) and Tyler Byrum (174) tied for fifth, Vincent Galvan (175) in eighth place, Benjamin Saunders (179) in ninth place and Evan Thorn (180) in 10th place.
Foster’s A team finished second in the team standings with a score of 724. The Falcons’ top finishers were Kade Barnes (171) in third place and Bricen Finch (175) in seventh place. Both Falcons qualified for regionals as individuals.
The Terry boys finished sixth overall in the team standings, with Colin Felan leading the scoring for the Rangers with a two-day total of 222 for 31st place.
Marshall was able to field a complete boys team and finished seventh with a total of 1,075. Terrance Jones and Adam Schwarz tied for the Buffaloes’ top score of 258 for 37th place.
Archie Craft of Hightower and Wesley Dearmon of Lamar Consolidated tied for 27th place with a two-day score of 215. Both were the spot finisher for their programs. Kempner’s Brody Wood finished 30th with a score of 221 to lead the Cougars.
Willowridge’s Angel Aguilar finished 42nd with a total of 273 to be the top representative of the Eagles.
