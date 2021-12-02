Fulshear stump Chancellor White-less Falcons in district opener

FULSHEAR — The Foster Falcons could not find an offensive rhythm without their leading scorer on the floor and lost 48-34 to Fulshear in the District 24-5A opener.
Foster was left without its top scorer Chancellor White Tuesday night and the Falcon offense suffered.
The Louisiana University commit did not play due to being in concussion protocol.
Without him, Foster’s offense was stuck in neutral throughout the game.
Foster failed to get on the scoreboard until there was 5:28 left in the second quarter. However, the Fulshear offense did not fare much better, only converting one field goal in the first quarter. The Chargers led 5-0 in a sloppy opening frame.
Fulshear built off of their shutout quarter and went up 10-0. The Falcons came back and closed the first half on an 11-3 run to cut the lead to three.
Foster Head Coach Rueben Fatheree was proud of his team’s grit despite their struggles.
“These guys got one practice to adjust and see who was going to score and who was going to step up and I didn’t know what to expect,” Fatheree said. “They are young but they listened to me, came out and fought and brought energy. I’m proud of them. It’s an L but they grew as a family.”
The Falcons started fast in the second half and took the lead at 17-15. Junior Jace Jones and sophomore CJ White carried the Falcon offense, combining for 23 points in the game.
Jones also snatched seven rebounds to lead the Falcons.
The lead was short-lived as Fulshear finished the third quarter on a 12-2 run to go up 27-19.
Isaiah Barganier was a major contributor to the Fulshear win and was productive on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-6 senior scored 20 points, blocked three shots and stole two. Barganier also secured a team-leading eight rebounds.
The Chargers maintained the lead throughout the fourth as the Falcons got into foul trouble. Fulshear was able to convert on 64% of their 28 free throws.
Despite Jones’s nine points in the quarter, the Chargers scored 21 in the final period to win 48-34.
Fulshear Head Coach Jason Griffin was happy to come away with an “ugly win” and go 1-0 in District 24-5A.
Griffin thought his team showed “elite-level” potential on defense.
“Elite-level defenses finish with a box and a rebound and that’s something we struggle with,” Griffin said. “That allowed them to get back in the game. If we can get our offense moving a little earlier that would be great but I’ll take an ugly win in November with our young group.”
Fulshear snaps a two-game losing streak and sits at 3-3, 1-0. Foster drops its third straight and falls to 1-3, 0-1.
Both teams enter the Lamar Consolidated Tournament today and play at Fulshear High School.
Fulshear plays against Bush at 3 p.m. and Foster plays West Columbia at 4:30 p.m.
