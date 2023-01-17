Fulshear stays perfect in district; Terry beats Randle

Fulshear extended its win streak to six games and remained unbeaten in District 20-5A with Friday’s victory against Foster.
Senior Dylan Garner continued to be a focal point in the Chargers’ rebuild with a team-leading 15 points.
Toby Princewill followed with nine, Grayson Bennett scored seven, Zach Nicholson scored seven, Jeremiah Moynihan had five points, Xavier Moore scored four and Dereck Walker, Timothy Mayes and Kenny Chukelu scored two each.
For Foster, Bode Karunwi was the leading Falcon shooter with 13 points, followed by CJ White’s 10.
Seven was Jace Jones’s favorite number as the senior recorded seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Jeremy Freeman added eight points, Daniel Humphrey scored six, Braden Smith scored three and Jalen Stephanson scored two.
Fulshear opened the first quarter with a 16-13 advantage.
The Chargers continued to outplay the Falcons going into halftime with a 31-25 lead.
Foster brought the game back even following its 12-6 run in the third quarter.
The Chargers pulled away with the win after outscoring the Falcons 18-12 in the final frame.
Improvements have been rapid for Jeremy Cunningham’s squad as Fulshear’s 5-0 district mark is the most district wins the school has had since the 2019-20 season.
The Chargers will look to remain hot as Fulshear hosts Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Falcons drop to 3-2, 8-13 and will host Randle on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Rangers got a much-needed win on Friday against district rival Randle on Friday.
Three-point shooting was the difference in the Terry win as Daylen Morales scored 19 points and Sean Thompson scored 15.
Before Friday, Terry had lost eight of its last nine.
The win improves the Rangers to 2-3, 6-20.
Terry will hope for two-in-a-row against Willowridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
After winning zero district games last season, the Blue Jays are 3-2 in District 25-4A after Friday’s win against Bellville.
The Blue Jays started slowly at home and fell behind 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Needville rallied in the second quarter to trim the Brahmas’ halftime lead to 22-20.
The team’s 19 steals catapulted the Blue Jays to the win with a 27-20 run in the second half.
Keilan Sweeny led with 11 points, followed by Caden Slater’s nine, James Schreck’s nine, Jamarkus Jack’s eight, Bohdan Zietz’s six and Gianni Pisano’s four.
BRAZOS 70, HARMONY SCHOOL OF DISCOVERY 35
Brazos remains undefeated in District 24-3A following a dominant Friday win against the Harmony School of Discovery.
The Cougars move to 5-0, 11-7.
Brazos will next play at home against Hitchcock on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers rebounded from a disappointing loss to Hightower with a Friday road win against Dulles.
Travis continues its strong season at 6-2, 18-6.
The Tigers will host George Ranch on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
AUSTIN 61, GEORGE RANCH 59
Chidi Chiakwelu’s 15-point and 16-rebound performance on Friday was not enough for the Longhorns to defeat Austin.
Kurtis McNeil added 15 points and Gavin Conley had nine points and four rebounds.
George Ranch’s struggles continue as the Longhorns fall to 0-8, 10-16.
The Longhorns next visit Travis at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
KEMPNER 51, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 46
Lamar Consolidated suffered its sixth-straight loss on Friday in a valiant effort against Kempner on Friday.
Kempner’s Jacob Broussard had a stellar night of shooting with 22 points.
The Mustangs will look to upset Fulshear on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs drop to 0-5, 7-14.
