Fulshear stays perfect in district; Terry beats Randle

FULSHEAR 55, FOSTER 49

Fulshear extended its win streak to six games and remained unbeaten in District 20-5A with Friday’s victory against Foster.

Senior Dylan Garner continued to be a focal point in the Chargers’ rebuild with a team-leading 15 points.

Toby Princewill followed with nine, Grayson Bennett scored seven, Zach Nicholson scored seven, Jeremiah Moynihan had five points, Xavier Moore scored four and Dereck Walker, Timothy Mayes and Kenny Chukelu scored two each.

For Foster, Bode Karunwi was the leading Falcon shooter with 13 points, followed by CJ White’s 10.

Seven was Jace Jones’s favorite number as the senior recorded seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals.

Jeremy Freeman added eight points, Daniel Humphrey scored six, Braden Smith scored three and Jalen Stephanson scored two.

