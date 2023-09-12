Fulshear secures district opening win against Magnolia

SUGAR LAND — Fulshear’s running attack proved sharp in Saturday’s 46-21 victory against Magnolia at Edward Mercer Stadium, marking a 3-0 start.
The fifth-ranked 5A team in the state according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, lived up to their reputation as the Chargers secured a convincing win against a determined Bulldogs’ squad.
Last year’s encounter was a back-and-forth 53-50 shootout, with Fulshear narrowly escaping with a win. The Chargers finished on a 32-7 scoring spree this time to avoid another close contest.
Charger head coach Nick Codutti, praised Magnolia and stressed the importance of establishing a strong run game led by senior back Davion Godley against the Bulldogs’ defense.
“Magnolia is a phenomenally coached team, so we knew we had to be on-point so our game plan was to create a drive that would set the tone of the game offensively,” Codutti said. “We have been blessed with the ability to hold on to the football. It says a lot of us that we haven’t turned the ball and it’s been nice not having to worry about losing possessions.”
Godley inflicted a tough night on the Magnolia defenders, tallying more than 100 rushing yards for the 16th consecutive game. He was complemented by Patrick Broadway, who kept the backfield with fresh legs. Broadway concluded a nearly seven-minute opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown, giving the Chargers an early lead.
The Bulldogs responded swiftly, with Magnolia running back Hunter Andrews wide open for a 54-yard catch-and-run to tie the score.
Godley scored his first of three touchdowns on the Chargers’ second drive, powering in a five-yard touchdown to regain the lead. Three plays later, Magnolia matched the score with another explosive run from Andrews, ending the first quarter with a tie game, 14-14.
The Fulshear defense then stood tall, dominating the offensive line and pressuring Magnolia quarterback Tanner Whittingham. Charger defenders Sheldon Rice and Ry’Shaud Smith recorded a sack, while Ehimen Ediale recovered a fumble and Warner Jones secured an interception.
The Chargers entered halftime with a significant lead after three consecutive scoring drives, 32-14. Rafe Toruta caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Deuce Barrington, Godley scored his second touchdown of the night from 27 yards out, and Koy Tollefson nailed a 30-yard field goal.
Barrington continued his excellent start to the season, throwing a touchdown pass during his 102-yard performance through the air. He has yet to throw an interception this season.
Penalties once again seem to be a concern as they committed seven infractions that must be addressed as the season progresses.
“We still have a lot of growing up to do offensively because we are replacing nine starters but I think those kids are getting into their own,” Codutti said. “Our defense though has tremendously increased its production. It’s been a nice surprise for us and it’s good knowing that we can line up and stop our opponents. It’s been a nice combination for us.”
Godley capped off his three-touchdown night in the third quarter with a seven-yard dash to the end zone, extending the lead to 40-14.
Andrews scored once more for the Bulldogs to reduce the deficit to 19, but Demarcus Walker sealed the Fulshear win with three minutes remaining.
“I thought it was a shock to the guys in the beginning, but to be honest, we don’t know where we rank and quite honestly, we don’t care,” Codutti said. “The expectations have been built here since we began playing Fulshear football. We don’t worry about what others think and we are who we are.”
Fulshear begins District 10-5A with a 1-0 record and an overall 3-0 record, while Magnolia falls to 0-1 in district play and 1-2 overall.
The Chargers will have a bye week, returning to Guy K. Traylor Stadium on Sept. 22 to face Terry.
