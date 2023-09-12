 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulshear secures district opening win against Magnolia

Broadway

Patrick Broadway of Fulshear weaves through Magnolia’s defense during Saturday’s game at Edward Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land.

 Herald Photo by Dave Sanders

SUGAR LAND — Fulshear’s running attack proved sharp in Saturday’s 46-21 victory against Magnolia at Edward Mercer Stadium, marking a 3-0 start.

The fifth-ranked 5A team in the state according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, lived up to their reputation as the Chargers secured a convincing win against a determined Bulldogs’ squad.

Last year’s encounter was a back-and-forth 53-50 shootout, with Fulshear narrowly escaping with a win. The Chargers finished on a 32-7 scoring spree this time to avoid another close contest.

Charger head coach Nick Codutti, praised Magnolia and stressed the importance of establishing a strong run game led by senior back Davion Godley against the Bulldogs’ defense.

“Magnolia is a phenomenally coached team, so we knew we had to be on-point so our game plan was to create a drive that would set the tone of the game offensively,” Codutti said. “We have been blessed with the ability to hold on to the football. It says a lot of us that we haven’t turned the ball and it’s been nice not having to worry about losing possessions.”

Godley inflicted a tough night on the Magnolia defenders, tallying more than 100 rushing yards for the 16th consecutive game. He was complemented by Patrick Broadway, who kept the backfield with fresh legs. Broadway concluded a nearly seven-minute opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown, giving the Chargers an early lead.

The Bulldogs responded swiftly, with Magnolia running back Hunter Andrews wide open for a 54-yard catch-and-run to tie the score.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.