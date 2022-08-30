Fulshear scores most points in game, outguns Strake Jesuit

The Fulshear Chargers opened their 2022 season in historic fashion by setting a new program scoring record in Saturday’s 74-41 comeback win against Strake Jesuit.
The 74-point mark breaks the program’s old single-game record of 63 points scored in the 2018 game against Lake Creek.
Despite the high scoring affair, Fulshear did not find much rhythm in the opening quarter and fell behind quickly 14-0.
Charger Head Coach Nick Codutti credited his team’s tenacity despite the team’s lack of preseason competition and the slow start.
“We knew it would be a slugfest,” Codutti said. “We didn’t really get a scrimmage in and they got two so we thought they got off to a better start with their physicality. We told our guys, they were getting punched in the mouth early and they did but we responded and woke up and the kids played out of their minds.”
Great play from the Chargers began with Fulshear quarterback Parker Williams who made easy work of the Strake Jesuit defense, scoring five touchdowns.
Four were through the air and caught by Gavin Waits (2), Jax Medica and Davion Godley. Godley also added a rushing score while Patrick Broadway had two scores on the ground.
