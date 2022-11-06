Fulshear ride Godley's 4 TDs, defense to 58-32 win over Foster

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear Chargers forced four interceptions en route to a massive 58-32 victory over Foster to conclude the Chargers’ best regular season in program history.
Many projected Thursday’s matchup to be an offensive flurry with two of the top-scoring teams in District 10-5A duking it out.
The game started as such with both teams scoring on quick drives throughout the first quarter.
Fulshear was up 16-14 before the Charger defense forced four interceptions and ran away with the win.
Head Coach Nick Codutti feels his Chargers are clicking and peaking at the right time.
“Our kids have continued to grow and defensively, we have gotten used to the system,” Codutti said. “Coach (Jared) Sloan, our defensive coordinator, has done a great job with these kids and I feel that is one of the biggest differences. Offensively, we still do what we do but I think truly our kids have bought in defensively and it has been enjoyable to watch.”
The defense picked off Foster quarterback JT Fayard four times.
Two were snagged by Amare Bickham while Jacob Hoffart and Tyrelle Schilling earned one apiece.
The Chargers also benefited from another great game by their junior running back, Davion Godley.
Godley was nearly unstoppable against the Falcons, rushing for 176 yards and four scores.
“They came in hot at first, but as we continued to run, they were getting tired,” Godley said. “We played very well again and I love this team.”
The junior ends the regular season with 1,763 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Not to be outdone, Calvion Hunter added another 121 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
The running game’s success forced quarterback Parker Williams into a limited but effective role.
The senior signal-caller passed for 133 yards and a touchdown to Jax Medica.
Medica scored in the first quarter with a 74-yard catch-and-run.
Running back Patrick Broadway scored the final Fulshear touchdown late in the fourth quarter as part of his 63-yard night.
Despite Fayard’s struggles, the senior finished with four touchdowns of 8-, 45-, 9- and 17-yards.
Dylan Apponey scored twice, while Kendall Stewart and Griffin Vickery each scored once.
Foster running back Ashton Oijaku still found success rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown of 21 yards.
Foster Coach Shaun McDowell knew his team could put points on the board but also knew the turnovers would be the difference.
“We had to be effective because Fulshear is a very good offense,” McDowell said. “We came out on fire but defensively, I’m disappointed. We have had a good year on defense and are why we are 7-3. We didn’t make the plays we needed to make. I didn’t call the plays we needed to call. I’m proud of our effort but they were better.”
The loss put the Falcons’ playoff hopes in jeopardy as a Magnolia West win over Friendswood would bump them from the postseason for the second straight season.
Foster had previously made 10 straight postseason appearances.
The Falcons finish the year at 7-3, 5-3, an improvement over last year’s 5-5, 4-4 mark.
McDowell added that regardless of the outcome of the Magnolia West and Friendswood game, he was proud of his seniors’ growth and fight.
“We had to rebuild last year and in a lot of ways were in the same boat as we are this year with not making enough plays,” McDowell said. “I’m proud of this senior class though. They were put into a position this season to grow up and we exponentially grew in the offseason and made a bunch of leaders out of them. They worked their tails off and they should be proud.”
Fulshear looks ahead to the postseason for the second-straight season and its first district title due to an Angleton loss.
The Chargers finish the regular season at 9-1, 7-1.
