Fulshear ride Godley's 4 TDs, defense to 58-32 win over Foster

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear Chargers forced four interceptions en route to a massive 58-32 victory over Foster to conclude the Chargers’ best regular season in program history.

Many projected Thursday’s matchup to be an offensive flurry with two of the top-scoring teams in District 10-5A duking it out.

The game started as such with both teams scoring on quick drives throughout the first quarter.

Fulshear was up 16-14 before the Charger defense forced four interceptions and ran away with the win.

Head Coach Nick Codutti feels his Chargers are clicking and peaking at the right time.

“Our kids have continued to grow and defensively, we have gotten used to the system,” Codutti said. “Coach (Jared) Sloan, our defensive coordinator, has done a great job with these kids and I feel that is one of the biggest differences. Offensively, we still do what we do but I think truly our kids have bought in defensively and it has been enjoyable to watch.”

The defense picked off Foster quarterback JT Fayard four times.

