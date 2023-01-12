 Skip to main content
Fulshear remains unbeaten in district; Needville continues improvement

FULSHEAR 58, KEMPNER 49

The Chargers remain perfect in District 20-5A with a commanding win against Kempner on Tuesday.

Fulshear earned a 28-20 halftime advantage and did not look back.

Jeremiah Moynihan led the Chargers with 12 points, followed by Zach Nicholson (11) and Dylan Garner (9).

Garner was the team’s top rebounder with six and Moynihan led in assists and steals with three each.

Fulshear improves to 4-4, 12-12 and continues their its five-game winning streak.

The Chargers will visit Foster this Friday at 7 p.m.

