Fulshear remains unbeaten in district; Needville continues improvement

The Chargers remain perfect in District 20-5A with a commanding win against Kempner on Tuesday.
Fulshear earned a 28-20 halftime advantage and did not look back.
Jeremiah Moynihan led the Chargers with 12 points, followed by Zach Nicholson (11) and Dylan Garner (9).
Garner was the team’s top rebounder with six and Moynihan led in assists and steals with three each.
Fulshear improves to 4-4, 12-12 and continues their its five-game winning streak.
The Chargers will visit Foster this Friday at 7 p.m.
Coming into their its game against Sealy, Needville had won just two district games since the end of the 2019 season, but on Tuesday, the Blue Jays matched that total with a 54-51 win.
Junior Austin Anderson provided another double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Sophomore Kelian Sweeny had a stellar performance scoring 11, earning seven rebounds with four assists and four steals.
Caden Slater also had a strong night with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.
The Blue Jays will look to remain hot at home against Bellville on Friday.
The Cougars keep rolling with their fourth-straight victory against Hempstead on Tuesday.
Brazos improves to a perfect 4-0 in District 24-3A with a 10-7 overall record.
The Cougars are back home on Friday at 5 p.m. against Harmony School of Discovery.
The Tigers suffered a setback on Tuesday with a 55-48 loss to Hightower.
Travis started fast in the first quarter with a 16-10 advantage before dropping the lead by halftime, 28-27.
The Hurricanes controlled the game the rest of the way with a 15-6 run in the third quarter.
The Tigers drop to 5-2, 17-6 and are tied for second place in District 20-6A.
Travis will have a road test against Dulles this Friday at 7 p.m.
CLEMENTS 49, GEORGE RANCH 37
George Ranch dropped their its 18th-straight District 20-6A matchup after Clements defeated the Longhorns on Tuesday.
EJ Howard led the Horns with 12 points while Liam Dawdy added nine and Alvin Breaux scored eight.
Kurtis McNeil Jr. had an effective night on defense, taking four charges.
George Ranch falls to 0-7, 10-14 and will look to snap the losing skid against Austin on Friday at 7 p.m.
WILLOWRIDGE 49, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 43
Lamar Consolidated suffered its fifth-straight loss on Tuesday to Willowridge.
The Mustangs were tied with the Eagles at 13 at the end of the first quarter before Willowridge closed the first half on a 13-5 run.
Lamar battled back in the third quarter to trim the lead to 31-29 but could not complete the rally.
The Mustangs fall to 0-4, 7-13.
Lamar will hope to secure its first District 20-5A win of the season at Kempner on Friday at 7 p.m.
Randle suffered from through a tough outing against Marshall on Tuesday.
The Lions drop to 1-3, 3-18.
Randle will next play Terry this Friday at 7 p.m.
