Fulshear ready to lift up to expectations

Codutti

Fulshear Head Coach Nick Codutti addresses his football team following Tuesday’s practice at Fulshear High School.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

FULSHEAR — Year after year, the Fulshear Chargers continue to etch their names in history.

With expectations soaring to unprecedented heights in the program’s brief history, Head Coach Nick Codutti senses his team is progressively demonstrating the potential to meet those ambitious aspirations.

The prior season marked a milestone for the five-year-old program as the Chargers advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

This came a year after securing their inaugural playoff berth in 2021.

In the 2022 campaign, the team boasted an impressive 11-2 record, culminating in a 7-1 standing for a second-place finish in District 10-5.

The Chargers secured victory in two playoff games before meeting defeat at the hands of Smithson Valley, concluding with a score of 31-13.

While many talents from the past season have returned, including the leading rusher Davion Godley, the roster is undergoing a significant transformation, particularly in the quarterback position.

