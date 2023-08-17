Fulshear ready to lift up to expectations

FULSHEAR — Year after year, the Fulshear Chargers continue to etch their names in history.
With expectations soaring to unprecedented heights in the program’s brief history, Head Coach Nick Codutti senses his team is progressively demonstrating the potential to meet those ambitious aspirations.
The prior season marked a milestone for the five-year-old program as the Chargers advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
This came a year after securing their inaugural playoff berth in 2021.
In the 2022 campaign, the team boasted an impressive 11-2 record, culminating in a 7-1 standing for a second-place finish in District 10-5.
The Chargers secured victory in two playoff games before meeting defeat at the hands of Smithson Valley, concluding with a score of 31-13.
While many talents from the past season have returned, including the leading rusher Davion Godley, the roster is undergoing a significant transformation, particularly in the quarterback position.
Following the graduation of the 2022 signal-caller Parker Williams, last year’s backup and current senior Deuce Barrington has adeptly transitioned into the role of a leader, per Codutti.
Barrington saw limited action in 2022, with only 23 pass attempts, yet he threw three touchdowns and no interceptions.
The senior’s adaptability year-to-year and his grasp of the offensive scheme earned praise from his head coach.
“It’s his offense and it’s his to control,” Codutti said. “It’s the command, the control and the delete. It’s his team and we will go as far as his leadership takes him. I’m proud of how much he has grown in the last year and he’s done a really good job. He’s picked up some scholarship offers, so he’s got to prove it on Fridays.”
The most formidable challenge has arisen from the need to overhaul the entire Chargers’ offensive line.
Nonetheless, Codutti is optimistic that his fresh lineup can safeguard the quarterback and create open rushing lanes.
“We have some people that we need to replace and that’s been an adventure for us to mesh and find that chemistry,” Codutti said. “For the most part, though, I’m proud of our kids. We’ve stayed healthy. They’ve all been here and fought through this heat.”
Fans can anticipate the high-octane offense, which boasted an average of nearly 48 points per game, to build on the running game.
Godley is coming off a remarkable year, amassing 2,357 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns.
Junior Patrick Broadway also returns after achieving 432 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his debut varsity season.
“Our backfield is by far the strong suit of our football team,” Codutti said. “I got four running backs that, at any given time, I can call on and they will do what they need to do.”
On the defensive side, Codutti commended the progress of the Chargers’ defensive line, predominantly comprised of underclassmen.
Despite their relative inexperience, Codutti referred to them as “beasts.”
“They bust their tails and become real leaders on this team,” Codutti said. “We are young, but we have a lot of kids who just love playing football and that’s what makes this fun.”
The Chargers will put on the pads in live action for the first time in a scrimmage against Fort Bend Elkins on Friday, with the kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Codutti outlined the three crucial elements for a successful scrimmage — maintaining players’ health, working out real-game situations and granting those their needed first taste of varsity football.
“The guys that need those reps get that valuable experience,” Codutti said. “When you do a live quarter, you see the true flow of the game and it allows our guys to overcome a turnover on the previous drive or running punt team on and off. It’s all about the logistics of the game and scrimmages are the key to becoming more polished.”
Fulshear’s 2023 regular season begins with a trip to Clay Stadium in Houston, squaring off against Strake Jesuit on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
