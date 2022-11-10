 Skip to main content
Fulshear reaches regionals for 5th straight year

Witte digging down deep

Fulshear’s Lauren Witte goes down low for a dig during the regional semifinal playoff match against Friendswood Tuesday night.

 Herald Photo by Dave Sanders

HOUSTON — The Fulshear Chargers will make their fifth consecutive trip to the regional tournament after knocking out Friendswood in a 3-0 sweep at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Tuesday night.

Few teams seem as hot as the Fulshear volleyball team remained perfect in the postseason by avenging its two regular-season losses to the Lady Mustangs.

Fulshear did not have much luck in the two prior meetings with Friendswood, losing on Aug. 11, 2-0, and again on Aug. 30, 3-1.

For Bailey Warren and Hayleigh Kuhn, Tuesday’s match was more of a mental game than a physical game.

“This was one of the bumps in the road we need to overcome,” Kuhn said. “I feel like this is going to help us later on.”

The young Chargers were not threatened by the bright lights and big moments as Fulshear stumped Friendswood in the opening set, 25-13.

The set started as a back-and-forth 6-5 Fulshear advantage. However, the Chargers closed on a 19-8 run.

