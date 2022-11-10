Fulshear reaches regionals for 5th straight year

HOUSTON — The Fulshear Chargers will make their fifth consecutive trip to the regional tournament after knocking out Friendswood in a 3-0 sweep at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston Tuesday night.
Few teams seem as hot as the Fulshear volleyball team remained perfect in the postseason by avenging its two regular-season losses to the Lady Mustangs.
Fulshear did not have much luck in the two prior meetings with Friendswood, losing on Aug. 11, 2-0, and again on Aug. 30, 3-1.
For Bailey Warren and Hayleigh Kuhn, Tuesday’s match was more of a mental game than a physical game.
“This was one of the bumps in the road we need to overcome,” Kuhn said. “I feel like this is going to help us later on.”
The young Chargers were not threatened by the bright lights and big moments as Fulshear stumped Friendswood in the opening set, 25-13.
The set started as a back-and-forth 6-5 Fulshear advantage. However, the Chargers closed on a 19-8 run.
Warren’s dominance was fully displayed as the talented sophomore earned 10 of her 20 kills in the first set.
The second set also ended in another late run by the Chargers.
Friendswood led 15-13 before Fulshear responded with a 9-0 run en route to a 25-19 win to go up 2-0.
The third set looked to be a win for Friendswood as the Lady Mustangs began on a 10-2 run.
However, the Chargers closed with a 23-12 rally to steal the set and bounce Friendswood from the playoffs for the second-straight season.
Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman was pleasantly surprised by her young teams’ maturity and fearlessness on the court.
“They kept playing smooth after I called timeout,” Zimmerman said. “We do a drill in practice called ‘side-out plus one’ and sometimes you just say we don’t need a big run but we need to work ourselves back. Once we got consistency, we got one point at a time and got back in it.”
Zimmerman feels her team’s confidence and play is at its highest it’s been all year.
“We are peaking at the right time and the girls are playing with a lot of chemistry right now,” Zimmerman said. “We got better and better as the season went along and we had a really good game plan. We were prepared on defense and moved the ball well on offense.”
Victoria Powell and Yosola Adeleke each had five kills while Rachel Nordt had four, Lauren Witte and Olivia Drayden scored twice and Alexys James scored once.
James added three aces and Sydney Black earned one.
Warren and Drayden were co-leaders in blocks with four, Witte was the dig leader at 14 and James had a team-high 32 assists.
The Chargers will face Lake Creek in the Region III-5A semifinals at 7 p.m., Friday night at the Merrell Center in Katy.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two young programs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.