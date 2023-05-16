Fulshear pitching stumps Crosby

CYPRESS — The Fulshear Chargers kept their season alive on Saturday by clinching their second-straight victory over Crosby in the best-of-three area round series at Cypress Ranch High School.
With their state title hopes endangered following Thursday’s 2-0 game one loss, the Chargers’ pitching staff allowed just one run in games two and three.
In game two, the Cougars struggled to get much going in Friday’s 7-1 loss to set up Saturday’s game three.
Tyler Schumann continued to prove his worth to the Chargers in a huge game two performance.
Schumann threw a complete game, allowing four hits, one run, one walk and striking out seven.
His head coach, Rob Jensen, always appreciates the stability and reliability of his junior pitcher.
“He’s (Schumann) been everything for us and exceeds our expectations,” Jensen said. “He’s the guy you want with the ball in those big-time situations. I knew he had his good stuff early. His velocity was up, and he gutted it out through the end. No one is finer in those situations.”
Fulshear earned its first score in the series in the third inning of game two via Lane Arroyos’ RBI double.
The lead doubled in the fifth thanks to Schumann connecting with a sacrifice fly to right field to score Ty Powell.
The Chargers began to run away with the victory following a three-run sixth and a two-run seventh.
Patrick Hodges brought one in with an RBI single, Arroyos earned his second RBi after being hit by a pitch, and Zach Nicholson took a five-pitch walk to score Mason Schultz in the sixth.
In his next at-bat in the seventh, Hodges put the game out of reach with a two-run RBI single.
Much like game one, Saturday’s rubber match was a low-scoring affair, with the Chargers eaking out a 1-0 win to eliminate the Cougars.
The Chargers had 11 hits, but it took until the last batter to get on the board.
The game’s lone run was a walk-off RBI single for Caven Fuentes in the seventh.
Austin Vargas, Regan Carter and Powell combined on the mound for a scoreless one-hitter with four walks and 11 strikeouts.
Jensen was proud of how his team, especially his pitching staff, responded to its first shutout loss this season with two-straight excellent pitching nights.
“I saw a little dejection, but that’s anytime you lose a ball game,” Jensen said. “I just remind our guys that’s why you play a series. Anything can happen in game one. It’s a long series, and I believe in our pitching, and we have to tip your cap to Crosby.”
The Chargers move on to the regional quarterfinals to play La Porte on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at C.E. King High School in Houston.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.