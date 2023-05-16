 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulshear pitching stumps Crosby

Schumann

Fulshear’s Tyler Schumann throws a heater during the first inning of game two of the best-of-three series against Crosby in the area round at Cypress Ranch High School on Friday.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

CYPRESS — The Fulshear Chargers kept their season alive on Saturday by clinching their second-straight victory over Crosby in the best-of-three area round series at Cypress Ranch High School.

With their state title hopes endangered following Thursday’s 2-0 game one loss, the Chargers’ pitching staff allowed just one run in games two and three.

In game two, the Cougars struggled to get much going in Friday’s 7-1 loss to set up Saturday’s game three.

Tyler Schumann continued to prove his worth to the Chargers in a huge game two performance.

Schumann threw a complete game, allowing four hits, one run, one walk and striking out seven.

His head coach, Rob Jensen, always appreciates the stability and reliability of his junior pitcher.

“He’s (Schumann) been everything for us and exceeds our expectations,” Jensen said. “He’s the guy you want with the ball in those big-time situations. I knew he had his good stuff early. His velocity was up, and he gutted it out through the end. No one is finer in those situations.”

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.