Fulshear looking to give a black Friday

FULSHEAR (11-1, 7-1) VS. SMITHSON VALLEY (11-1, 7-0), FRIDAY 1 P.M., MATADOR STADIUM, SEGUIN
The Fulshear Chargers’ best season in program history makes its next stop at Matador Stadium to take on the District 12-5A champion Smithson Valley Rangers.
The Chargers hope it won’t be a black Friday against the Rangers after suffering a scare in last week’s 50-38 win in the area round against A&M Consolidated.
After blowing a 19-point halftime lead, the Chargers were able to escape with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The team’s grit and confidence have given Head Coach Nick Codutti some of the best moments of his coaching career.
“I love these kids and this is the most fun I’ve had coaching in my entire career and I can say the same for all of our coaches here,” Codutti said. “This has been an adventure. We are going to sit back, enjoy the ride and enjoy every second of this.”
Quarterback Parker Williams is playing his best football after a nearly perfect night last week in College Station.
The senior completed 11-of-12 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and added 25 yards and a score on the ground.
Receiver Jax Medica caught six for 135 yards with a touchdown and will look to have another big day against the Rangers.
Davion Godley is coming off his lowest rushing total of the season but still managed to crack 100 yards and score three touchdowns against the Tigers.
Fulshear likely can’t afford another mixed performance against a playoff powerhouse, Smithson Valley.
The Rangers enter Seguin on a 10–game winning streak, including a 38-28 win in the area round against District 20-5A’s Manvel.
Smithson Valley has dominated its competition this year, outscoring opponents 454-128.
The Rangers have done so behind their star playmakers Doug Lantz and David DeHoyos.
The winner will meet the victor of Georgetown and College Station.
BRAZOS (9-3, 3-3) VS. TIDEHAVEN (10-2, 6-0), FRIDAY 2 P.M., FREEDOM FIELD, IOWA COLONY
The Brazos Cougars will look for another upset when they play the District 14-3A champion and district rival Tidehaven Tigers.
The Tigers won the earlier matchup this season 33-13 behind a 20-point third-quarter performance on Oct. 14.
However, the Cougars have been a much different team since the last time the two played.
Since that loss, the Cougars have won three of their last four, including a 28-point comeback in the bi-district round against Lexington.
The Cinderella run continued for the Cougars after a dominant 42-15 win against the Hebbronville Longhorns last week.
Running back Victor Aguilar has been the top contributor to the magical flurry, as the junior has rushed for five touchdowns in the two postseason matchups.
Tidehaven comes to Iowa Colony boasting an eight-game winning streak with decisive playoff wins against Clifton in the bi-district round, 27-7, and Nixon-Smiley in the area round, 56-8.
The winner will meet the victor between Poth and Taft in the quarterfinals.
