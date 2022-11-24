 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulshear looking to give a black Friday

Fulshear looking to give a black Friday

The Fulshear Chargers will travel to Seguin on Friday afternoon to battle the Smithson Valley Rangers in the regional semifinals.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

FULSHEAR (11-1, 7-1) VS. SMITHSON VALLEY (11-1, 7-0), FRIDAY 1 P.M., MATADOR STADIUM, SEGUIN

The Fulshear Chargers’ best season in program history makes its next stop at Matador Stadium to take on the District 12-5A champion Smithson Valley Rangers.

The Chargers hope it won’t be a black Friday against the Rangers after suffering a scare in last week’s 50-38 win in the area round against A&M Consolidated.

After blowing a 19-point halftime lead, the Chargers were able to escape with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The team’s grit and confidence have given Head Coach Nick Codutti some of the best moments of his coaching career.

“I love these kids and this is the most fun I’ve had coaching in my entire career and I can say the same for all of our coaches here,” Codutti said. “This has been an adventure. We are going to sit back, enjoy the ride and enjoy every second of this.”

Quarterback Parker Williams is playing his best football after a nearly perfect night last week in College Station.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.