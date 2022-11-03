Fulshear, Lamar Consolidated & Needville advance

The Fulshear Chargers advance to the area round for the sixth straight season and aim to appear in their fifth-straight regional quarterfinals.
The Madison Lady Marlins stood little chance against the District 20-5A champs at Fulshear High School, losing in three decisive sets.
Fulshear dominated Madison, 25-6, 25-12 and 25-3.
Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman was pleased with how soundly her team defeated an inferior opponent.
“It was a good win and we knew we probably should have this one, so it was hard to gauge on what we really need to work on,” Zimmerman said. “We got some things we can work on from earlier in the year and have to start preparing for the next one.”
Zimmerman felt her team is in its prime position to make another deep run with everyone playing at their best.
“We were able to pick up our intensity which is hard to do in practice,” Zimmerman said. “Some of our big hitters like Bailey Warren stepped up and got our girls to compete.”
Fulshear next plays Baytown Sterling on Friday in Alvin at 6 p.m..
Zimmerman plans to keep Fulshear’s momentum on its side with another sweep.
“We want to take them and everyone we can in three,” Zimmerman said. “I think down the line if we can make these games shorter and get in and get out, then we will make sure to stay healthy and prepare for the next one.”
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 3, MILBY 1
The Lady Mustangs eliminated Milby for the third consecutive season with a four-set win over the Lady Buffs at Barnett Fieldhouse in Houston.
Lamar Consolidated fought off a more formidable challenge than in the past two meetings.
The Lady Mustangs cruised through the first set with a 25-16 win.
Milby rallied back with a 25-22 win in set two to tie the match at one.
Lamar Consolidated will meet a familiar foe in Manvel in the area round on Friday at 5 p.m. at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land.
Manvel is rolling right now on a 15-match winning streak.
The Lady Mavs dominated Crosby in the bi-district with a 3-0 sweep, 25-6, 25-20 and 25-15.
The Lady Mustangs have not succeeded against the Lady Mavericks, losing the last five matchups.
The Needville Lady Jays advanced to the area round on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Columbia at Van Vleck High School.
The Jays took the first set 25-18.
Columbia rallied in the second with a 25-22 win before Needville closed out sets three and four, 25-16 and 25-9.
The win marks the third straight season with a playoff win.
The Jays have made it to at least the regional finals the past two seasons.
Needville will hope to advance to the regional quarterfinals again with a win against Wimberley.
The District 27-5A runner-up is coming off a 3-0 sweep of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in the bi-district round.
The Lady Texans will seek revenge on the Lady Jays for bouncing them for the regional finals last season.
