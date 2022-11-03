 Skip to main content
Fulshear, Lamar Consolidated & Needville advance

Williams setting up

Fulshear’s Shayla Williams sets up her team for a kill attempt during the bi-district playoff matchup against Madison on Tuesday.

 Herald Photo by Dave Sanders

FULSHEAR 3, MADISON 0

The Fulshear Chargers advance to the area round for the sixth straight season and aim to appear in their fifth-straight regional quarterfinals.

The Madison Lady Marlins stood little chance against the District 20-5A champs at Fulshear High School, losing in three decisive sets.

Fulshear dominated Madison, 25-6, 25-12 and 25-3.

Head Coach Sydney Zimmerman was pleased with how soundly her team defeated an inferior opponent.

“It was a good win and we knew we probably should have this one, so it was hard to gauge on what we really need to work on,” Zimmerman said. “We got some things we can work on from earlier in the year and have to start preparing for the next one.”

Zimmerman felt her team is in its prime position to make another deep run with everyone playing at their best.

