Fulshear hires Klein Collins assistant as HC

FULSHEAR — Klein Collins Head Junior Varsity and Assistant Coach Justin Jones will take over the Fulshear Lady Chargers’ basketball team, a season removed from a state tournament appearance.
Jones officially became the second head coach in program history, replacing D’Shanna Brown, who resigned on March 6, days after the Lady Chargers’ first trip to the basketball state tournament in program history.
Brown was announced as the new girls’ coach at Atascocita Wednesday.
“I can’t wait to get started and see what the #DaDirtyF is about,” Jones said.
Campus Coordinator Nick Codutti was thrilled to welcome Fulshear’s newest coach.
“With his extensive experience as both a player and coach, we are confident that he will bring a winning mentality to our program,” Codutti said. “Coach Jones played college basketball at a high level and understands what it takes to compete and succeed. His time as a college coach has allowed him to develop a keen eye for talent and a deep understanding of the game. He brings a wealth of knowledge to our team and will undoubtedly help our players reach their full potential.”
Jones will have a tough act after Brown posted a 106-82 record in her time with the Lady Chargers.
