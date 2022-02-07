Fulshear, Foster, Kempner earn double-digit finals swims

On Monday, the rescheduled Region VI-5A swimming and diving championship held its opening round of preliminary swims at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium. The Fulshear girls are have set themselves up with a chance for a regional championship with 16 swims in the “A” finals, including four first-place swims in the prelims.
Sophomore Kailey Kennedy was first in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.10, and Kempner freshman Haley Finley followed her with a time of 24.87 in second place.
Freshman Avery Dillon took the top spot in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:03.00.
The Chargers 200-yard freestyle relay team, Avery Dillon, Emma Nowotny, Kynley Dillon and Kailey Kennedy, were first with a time of 1:41.76, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team, Ami Quiroz, Kailey Kennedy, Ellie Paisley and Kynley Dillon, was also first with a time of 3:39.44.
Fulshear’s Avery Dillon was second in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:54.51. Kailey Kennedy was second in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.83.
The Chargers’ Ellie Paisley was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:15.28, and the 100-yard 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.43.
Kaito Quiroz was fourth in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:54.02. The Chargers’ 200-yard freestyle relay was fourth with a time of 1:30.84.
Foster’s Lola Trujillo was second in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.22 and third in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.11. The Lady Falcons’ 200-yard freestyle relay was fourth with a time of 1:43.32.
Malea Tremaine was fourth in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.13.
For Kempner, Luke Milholland-Geach was third in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.7.
Randle has a chance its first trip to the state meet after Ethan Esparza posted a time of 56.99 in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke.
2022 Region VI-5A Swimming championships preliminaries
Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.