Fulshear, Foster, Kempner earn double-digit finals swims

Long swim

Fulsehar freshman Avery Dillon took the top spot in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:03.00.

On Monday, the rescheduled Region VI-5A swimming and diving championship held its opening round of preliminary swims at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium. The Fulshear girls are have set themselves up with a chance for a regional championship with 16 swims in the “A” finals, including four first-place swims in the prelims. 

Sophomore Kailey Kennedy was first in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.10, and Kempner freshman Haley Finley followed her with a time of 24.87 in second place. 

The Chargers 200-yard freestyle relay team, Avery Dillon, Emma Nowotny, Kynley Dillon and Kailey Kennedy, were first with a time of 1:41.76, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team, Ami Quiroz, Kailey Kennedy, Ellie Paisley and Kynley Dillon, was also first with a time of 3:39.44.  

Fulshear’s Avery Dillon was second in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:54.51. Kailey Kennedy was second in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.83. 

The Chargers’ Ellie Paisley was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:15.28, and the 100-yard 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.43. 

Kaito Quiroz was fourth in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:54.02. The Chargers’ 200-yard freestyle relay was fourth with a time of 1:30.84. 

Foster’s Lola Trujillo was second in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.22 and third in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.11. The Lady Falcons’ 200-yard freestyle relay was fourth with a time of 1:43.32.  

Malea Tremaine was fourth in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.13.

For Kempner, Luke Milholland-Geach was third in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.7. 

Randle has a chance its first trip to the state meet after Ethan Esparza posted a time of 56.99 in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke. 

 

2022 Region VI-5A Swimming championships preliminaries
Girls 200 medley relay— 7. Fulshear, 2:03.70; 10. Kempner, 2:14.99; 11. Terry, 2:16.07; 14. Hightower, 2:28.55; 17. Marshall, 3:09.82.   
Boys 200 medley relay— 5. Kempner, 1:42.10; 6. Foster, 1:42.23; 9. Fulshear, 1:46.99; 12. Terry, 1:53.03; 14. Hightower, 2:01.45; 15. Stafford, 2:04.10.    
Girls 200 free— 2. Avery Dillon, Fulshear, 1:54.51; 9. Emma Nowotny, Fulshear, 2:12.08; 10. Miranda Miller, Foster, 2:13.58; 13. Emilee McCoy, Kempner, 2:15.28; 24. Susan Cook, Foster, 2:16.38.  
Boys 200 free— 5. Kaito Quiroz, Fulshear, 1:47.69; 14. Tanner McKay, Foster, 1:57.33; 15. Arthur Newton, Kempner, 1:59.06; 16. Preston Acayan, Foster, 2:00.95; 17. Aram Pham, Kempner, 2:03.44; 18. Shawn McMahom,2:05.00. 
Girls 200 IM— 4. Ellie Paisley, Fulshear, 2:15.28; 8. Ami Quiroz, Fulshear, 2:21.91; 9. Dalia Kohn, Foster, 2:24.33; 10. Kinley Niles, Foster, 2:28.19; 12. Tammie Ma, Kempner, 2:34.78. 
Boys 200 IM— 7. Victor Maldonado, Foster, 2:10.91; 8. Justin Chacon, Kempner, 2:10.91; 9. Gabe Pedracio, Fulshear, 2:16.59; 11. Liam Rodgers, 2:21.59; 14. Christian Saravia, Foster, 2:24.24; 16. Larry Nguyen, Hightower, 2:31.88. 
Girls 50 free— 1. Kailey Kennedy, Fulshear, 24.10; 2. Haley Finley, Kempner, 24.87; 11. Skylar Bergen, Kempner, 26.71; 13. Clara McKee, Foster, 27.39; 15. Farah Othman, Fulshear, 27.61; 16. Olivia Yorkey, Foster, 27.69.    
Boys 50 free— 3. Luke Milholland-Geach, Kempner, 21.70; 8. Jack Boysen, Kempner, 22.49; 9. Cannon Steen, Fulshear, 22.59; 10. Caedmon Doherty, Foster, 22.62; 12. Tyler Porter, Fulshear, 23.48; 13. Paulo Cataquis, Fulshear, 23.54.
Girls 100 fly— 3. Lola Trujillo, Foster, 59.11; 4. Ellie Paisley, Fulshear, 1:00.43; 7. Ami Quiroz, Fulsehar, 1:01.16; 13. Farah Othman, Fulshear, 1:06.85; 14. Gabriella Hughes, Stafford, 1:08.47; 17. Olivia Yorkey, Foster, 1:14.72. 
Boys 100 fly— 5. Kyle Den Herder, Foster, 54.45; 10. Jack Boysen, Kempner, 57.22; 11. Caedmon Doherty, Foster, 57.82; 12. Brady Litchfield, Fulshear, 58.62; 14. Elijah Molina, Foster, 59.55; 16. Christan Saravia, Foster, 1:01.88. 
Girls 100 free— 2. Kailey Kennedy, Fulshear, 53.83; 8. Haley Finley, Kempner, 55.61; 10. Skylar Bergen, Kempner, 58.23; 11. Emma Nowotny, Fulshear, 58.49; 12. Malea Tremaine, Foster, 58.66; 15. Clara McKee, Foster, 1:01.39.   
Boys 100 free— 7. Benjamin Schwank, Foster, 49.72; 8. Cannon Steen, Fulshear, 50.45; 9. Dustin Goodrich, Lamar Consolidated, 50.68; 11. Ethan Esparza, Randle, 52.0; 12. Tyler Porter, Fulshear, 52.78; 13. Kade Barnes, Foster, 52.89. 
Girls 500 free— 1. Avery Dillon, Fulshear, 5:03.00; 9. Daila Kohn, Foster, 5:44.83; 10. Miranda Miller, Foster, 52:52.93; 11. Emma Wilson, Fulshear, 5:58.10; 12. Emilee McCoy, Kempner, 5:59.36; 13. Kayleigh Knight, 6:18.57.    
Boys 500 free— 4. Kaito Quiroz, Fulshear, 4:54.02; 12. Tanner McKay, Foster, 5:29.19; 13. Arthur Newton, Kempner, 5:33.85; 14. Austin Spencer, Foster, 5:41.35; 15. Joey Malek, Fulshear, 5:41.68; 17. Harry Nowotny, Fulshear, 5:56.42.  
Girls 200 free relay— 1. Fulshear, 1:41.76; 4. Foster, 1:43.32; 8. Kempner, 1:47.41; 12. Terry, 1:57.59. 
Boys 200 free relay— 4. Fulshear, 1:30.84; 5. Kempner, 1:30.93; 12. Terry, 1:40.44; 15. Hightower, 1:44.90. 
Girls 100 back— 2. Lola Trujillo, Foster, 58.22; 9. Kinley Niles, Foster, 1:03.65; 12. Susan Cook, Foster, 1:10.01; 14. Olivia Ballis, Fuslhear, 1:11.94; 15. Sue To, Fulshear, 1:12.75; 16. Abby Shows, Kempner, 1:12.87. 
Boys 100 back— 4. Ethan Esparza, Randle, 56.99; 5. Victor Maldonado, Foster, 57.30; 6. Kade Barnes, Foster, 57.79; 7. Justin Chacon, Kempner, 57.82; 9. Gabe Pedracio, Fulshear, 59.83; 13. Ridge Waldroup, Fulshear, 1:02.06. 
Girls 100 breast— 4. Malea Tremaine, Foster, 1:10.13; 5. Mena Demafiles, Foster, 1:11.26; 9. Emma Kappes, Foster, 1:16.95; 12. Tammie Ma, Kempner, 1:19.78; 13. Kayleigh Knight, Fulshear, 1:20.62. 
Boys 100 breast— 6. Luke Milholland-Geach, Kempner, 1:03.55; 8. Dustin Goodrich, Lamar Consolidated, 1:03.92; 10. Brady Litchfield, Fulshear, 1:07.84; 13. Preston Acayan, Foster, 1:09.65; 14. Elijah Molina, Foster, 1:10.13; 18. Liam Rodgers, Fulshear, 1:11.80.  
Girls 400 free relay— 1. Fulshear, 3:39.44; 7. Foster, 3:53.46; 9. Kempner, 4:01.12; 11. Terry, 4:26.33; 14. Lamar Consolidated, 5:14.51; 5. Stafford, 5:21.83. 
Boys 400 free relay— 5. Foster, 3:23.00; 6. Fulshear, 3:26.80; 10. Kempner, 3:42.11; 13. Hightower, 3:56.39; 14. Stafford, 4:08.83; 16. Lamar Consolidated, 4:43.91. 

