Fulshear, Foster, FBCA have strong showings at Falcon Invitational

Fulshear golfer Tristan Gabbard putts at the Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 during the 2022 2022 Falcon Invitational.
The rain did not stop the Foster Falcons from hosting the 2022 Falcon Invitational at Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club in Richmond Monday.
Fulshear dominated the girls' varsity event. The Charger girls were first in the team standings, edging out Foster.
Tristan Gabbard, Reilly Gabbard and Tawny Ballinger took the top three spots individual for Fulshear.
Kiley Kizziah, Alana Bender, Brooke Helmcamp, Shelby Guthry and Brooke Barnes finished in second place for Foster.
Fort Bend Christian led the team standings in the boys' varsity event ahead of Fulshear and Foster.
Fort Bend Christian's Eli Walker Campbell topped the boys' individual standings, followed by Foster's Kade Barnes and
Foster's Barnes, Bricen Finch, Ty Billings, Cory Becerra, and Brady Emler finished third for the boys' varsity event.
Second Baptist won the boys' junior varsity team event, and Dulles topped the girls' junior varsity event.
2022 Falcon Invitational Girls varsity team results — 1. Fulshear A, 33; 2. Foster, 74; 3. George Ranch A, 85; 4. George Ranch B, 91; 5. Fulshear B, 94. Girls varsity individual results (points) — 1. Tristan Gabbard, 3; 2. Reilly Gabbard, 8; 3. Tawny Ballinger, 9; 4. Lillie Webster, 10; 5. Emily Kelling, 13; 6. Alana Bender, 15; 7. Nicole Johnson, 16; 8. Kiley Kizziah, 17; 9. Sarah Schulte, 19; 10. Brooke Helmcamp, 19; 11. Emily Narvis, 20; 12. Kira George, 20; 13. Marisol Gutierrez, 21; 14. Isis Clevenger, 22; 15. Celeste Gutierrez, 22; 16. Kate Burnett, 22; 17. Savannah Stehling, 23; 18. Shelby Guthry, 23; 19. Rylee Hanenski, 23; 20. Elaine Harnenski, 23; 21. Olivia Kenneley, 24; 24. Kaitlyn Canie, 25; 25. Kendall Deserf, 26; 26. Mia Pizzitola, 26. Boys varsity team results — 1. Fort Bend Christian, 24; 2. Fulshear A, 30; 3. Foster A, 32; 4. Fulshear B, 36; 5. Foster B, 48; 6. Dulles, 56; 7. George Ranch A, 61; 8. Fulshear C, 73; 9. George Ranch B, 76; 10. Foster C, 73; 11. Terry, 94. Boys varsity individual results — 1. Eli Walker Campbell, 2; 2. Kade Barnes, 4; 3. Jace Parcell, 4; 4. Sailor Lyons, 6; 5. Gabriel Andaverde, 6; 6. Thang Chave, 7; 7. Brayden Harrison, 7; 8. Andrew Jammal, 7; 9. James Donovan, 7; 10. Patrick Elder, 8; 11. Chris Jammal, 8; 12. Vincent Galvan, 9; 13. Ty Billings, 9; 14. Bricen Finch, 9; 15. Colton Gebhard, 9; 16. Ahbi Devireddy, 9; 17. Tyler Mack, 9; 18. Anderson Ling, 10; 19. Brady Emier, 10; 20. Evan Thom, 10; 21. Patrick Laury, 11; 22. Cory Becerra, 11; 23. Ty Garrett, 12; 24. Miles Cawthon, 13; 25. Tyler Byrum, 13; 26. Luke Barber, 15; 27. Branden Goodman, 16; 28. Tyler Dean, 16; 29. Garrett Beller, 16; 30. Greyson Moers, 16; 31. Ben Saunders, 17; 32. Shiven Patel, 17; 33. Colton Craig, 17; 34. Cade Gleeson, 17; 35. Brady Oltremari, 17; 36. Colin Felar, 18; 37. Braden Ascenzi, 18; 38. Paxton Bagley, 18; 39. Nathan Yang, 18; 40. Jacob Brown, 19; 41. Jack Dewey, 20; 42. Carmelo Calzoncin, 20; 43. Luck Shivers, 20; 44. Caleb Kean, 21; 45. Jeremiah Johnson, 21; 46. Gage McCool, 21; 47. Craig Lindstrom, 21; 48. Blake Irwin, 22; 49. Taylor Webber, 23; 50. Ryan Pruszkowski. Girls junior varsity team results — 1. Dulles, 236. Girls junior varsity individual results — 1. Zoe Councill, 53; 2. Raina Kim, 54; 3. Reese Roberts, 58; 4. Cidney Anthony, 58; 5. Bella Rosin, 58; 6. Rachel Pacey, 59; 7. Mandy Sievers, 60; 8. Syan Elmore, 61; 9. Camden Dagley, 61. Boys junior varsity team results — 1. Second Baptist A, 161; 2. Second Baptist B, 197; 3. St. Thomas Episcopal, 230. Boys junior varsity individual results — 1. Hank Huthnance, 39; 2. Naim Momin, 39; 3. Jeremy Graeber, 39; 4. Matthew Elder, 40; 5. Jake Miers, 41; 6. Carson Elder, 41; 7. Luke Nini, 46; 8. Jett Motley, 47; 9. Connor Kelley, 49; 10. Trey Bowie, 49; 11. Jack Arnold, 50; 12. Jack Prothro, 50; 13. Trevor Vick, 51; 14. Brody Crowser, 52; 15. Josh Nguyen, 55; 16. Anthony, Ortega, 56; 17. Ethan Poon, 57; 18. Austin Pham, 57; 19. Tilak Patle, 57; 20. David M.D.C., 57; 21. J.P. Barnes, 60; 22. Arush Patel, 60; 23. Arman Dhar, 60; 24. Gage McDermott, 60; 25. Sam Keith, 61; 26. Navin Sakar, 61.
