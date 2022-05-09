Fulshear falls short against Santa Fe

The Fulshear Chargers had their chances Friday at Alvin High School, but Santa Fe capitalized on more of its opportunities in a 4-1 game in the Region III-5A area playoffs.
The loss set Fulshear’s season record at 21-12.
The Chargers had only five base runners including three hits from lead-off hitter Gabby Castillo.
Castillo led off the game with a triple but was caught in a run-down after Camryn Dickey dropped down a bunt. Dickery was able to get to third but a strikeout stranded her.
Santa Fe used two errors to score a run without a hit in the bottom of the first inning.
Castillo threw out a runner attempting to take third base to help Fulshear avoid a deeper hole in the second inning.
The Chargers appeared primed to tie the game in the third inning with an error that allowed Arissa Zajac to reach base. Castillo followed with a single to put runners on the corners.
Santa Fe kept Fulshear off the board with two groundouts to end the top of the third inning.
Santa Fe added three runs in the fourth inning with two singles and an error.
Castillo got Fulshear on the board with a double in the top of the fifth, but a strikeout strained her at second base.
Elizabeth Baylor had the Chargers’ only hit over the last two innings.
Rylie Holder allowed four unearned runs on two hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking two.
