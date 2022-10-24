 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulshear dominates Kempner; George Ranch rallies against Dulles

FULSHEAR 58, KEMPNER 13

The Fulshear Chargers made easy work of the Kempner Cougars on Friday night with a 58-13 thumping at Traylor Stadium.

The Chargers played a complete game with scores from all three phases of the game.

Logan Hudson had an interception and flipped it back to Germany Williams for the defensive score, while Ty Powell’s blocked punt led to Jacob Hoffart scoring on special teams.

On offense, both Charger signal-callers had outstanding nights with Parker Williams and Deuce Barrington combining for four touchdowns and 210 yards.

Jax Medica had two touchdowns and Gavin Waits and Cannon Yarbrough scored once.

Davion Godley also had another outstanding performance rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.