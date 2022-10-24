Fulshear dominates Kempner; George Ranch rallies against Dulles

The Fulshear Chargers made easy work of the Kempner Cougars on Friday night with a 58-13 thumping at Traylor Stadium.
The Chargers played a complete game with scores from all three phases of the game.
Logan Hudson had an interception and flipped it back to Germany Williams for the defensive score, while Ty Powell’s blocked punt led to Jacob Hoffart scoring on special teams.
On offense, both Charger signal-callers had outstanding nights with Parker Williams and Deuce Barrington combining for four touchdowns and 210 yards.
Jax Medica had two touchdowns and Gavin Waits and Cannon Yarbrough scored once.
Davion Godley also had another outstanding performance rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Godley has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season.
Kempner was not without its moments.
Receiver Antonio Jacobs had his second game with more than 100 yards receiving with his third touchdown in two games.
Jacobs finished with five catches for 105 yards.
Kicker Steven Hernandez tacked on field goals from 25- and 36-yards to give Kempner its highest-scoring game of the season.
The win keeps the Chargers amid a three-way tie for first place in District 10-5A with Angleton and Manvel.
Fulshear will have a massive game at Manvel Friday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Field.
Kempner suffered its 13th straight loss and will return to Traylor Stadium on Saturday to play Terry at 2 p.m.
Needville stood little chance against Bay City as the hosting Blackcats handed the Blue Jays a 58-0 shutout on Friday.
The Blue Jays suffered from four fumbles and a lack of running game in the lopsided loss.
Needville running back Da’Shawn Burton was neutralized by the Blackcats defense, rushing for just 25 yards.
Despite the rout, Keilan Sweeny was accurate at quarterback, completing 18 of 23 for 151 yards.
JaMarkus Jack was the leading receiver with five catches for 67 yards.
The Jays lost their fifth-in-a-row and fell to 3-6, 0-5.
The team’s season finale will be a home game on Nov. 4 against Iowa Colony.
GEORGE RANCH 24, DULLES 21
The Longhorns overcame five turnovers on Saturday to defeat the Dulles Vikings at Mercer Stadium, 24-21.
George Ranch fell behind 21-7 at the half before scoring 17 unanswered in the second half.
David Michel was again the hero for George Ranch as the senior kicker nailed a 20-yard go-ahead field goal as time expired.
The win avenges last year’s defeat by the Vikings in the season finale, which bounced the Longhorns from playoff contention.
The Longhorns move to 5-4, 5-2, while Dulles drops to 2-6, 2-4.
George Ranch will have this week off and will conclude its regular season on Nov. 3 against Elkins.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.