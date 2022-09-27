 Skip to main content
Fulshear crushes Terry in Battle for the Saddle

Fulshear’s Jax Medica makes a twisting catch against Terry on Friday night at Traylor Stadium.

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear Chargers continued to roll on Friday night and won the first Battle for the Saddle against Terry, 50-19.

Despite putting 50 on the scoreboard, Head Coach Nick Codutti felt his offense was sluggish following the Chargers’ bye week.

The Chargers lost two fumbles and allowed Terry’s offense to get within the Chargers’ 40- yard line on five occasions in the first half. Fulshear also suffered from penalties, earning seven for 70 yards.

“I thought offensively we played really poorly and the defense bailed us out,” Codutti said. “We had a couple of turnovers and onside kicks recoveries that gave us the momentum we needed. Offensively, I think the bye week kind of put us at a little bit of a delay. We started clicking in the second half though.”

The Fulshear offense didn’t waste any time finding the endzone as it only took 21 seconds for Davion Godley to score his first of three touchdowns in the first half.

Terry’s defense kept the game competitive early by forcing fumbles on back-to-back drives in the first quarter. Nolan Jones recovered the loose ball for the Rangers. However, Terry’s offense stalled on downs inside the 40-yard line followed by Jason Cruz throwing an interception to Jacob Hoffart.

Head Coach Darnell Jackson felt his Rangers had chances to pull the upset but missed opportunities.

