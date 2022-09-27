Fulshear crushes Terry in Battle for the Saddle

ROSENBERG — The Fulshear Chargers continued to roll on Friday night and won the first Battle for the Saddle against Terry, 50-19.
Despite putting 50 on the scoreboard, Head Coach Nick Codutti felt his offense was sluggish following the Chargers’ bye week.
The Chargers lost two fumbles and allowed Terry’s offense to get within the Chargers’ 40- yard line on five occasions in the first half. Fulshear also suffered from penalties, earning seven for 70 yards.
“I thought offensively we played really poorly and the defense bailed us out,” Codutti said. “We had a couple of turnovers and onside kicks recoveries that gave us the momentum we needed. Offensively, I think the bye week kind of put us at a little bit of a delay. We started clicking in the second half though.”
The Fulshear offense didn’t waste any time finding the endzone as it only took 21 seconds for Davion Godley to score his first of three touchdowns in the first half.
Terry’s defense kept the game competitive early by forcing fumbles on back-to-back drives in the first quarter. Nolan Jones recovered the loose ball for the Rangers. However, Terry’s offense stalled on downs inside the 40-yard line followed by Jason Cruz throwing an interception to Jacob Hoffart.
Head Coach Darnell Jackson felt his Rangers had chances to pull the upset but missed opportunities.
“We had two quick turnovers and we didn’t capitalize on offense,” Jackson said. “We had to take advantage of those if they are presented to us and we just didn’t do that. That’s something we need to go back and look at those issues. I have confidence we will fix that.”
Codutti felt uneasy at times despite the outcome. “Darnell does a great job with those kids over there,” Codutti said. “I was kind of worried there for a second that they would come back on us.”
Godley added his second score of the evening from 3-yards out to put the Chargers up 12-0 at the end of the first.
Fulshear continued the offensive onslaught with Parker Williams throwing a 15-yard touchdown to Tate Struble. Godley scored on the next drive with a spectacular 44-yard run to end his night.
Godley did not have a carry in the second half and finished with 97 yards on nine carries. The Rangers finally found the endzone via Jalyn Burton.
The speedy freshman took over for lead receiver Trumaine Mitchell who went out with an injury. Burton had seven catches for 63 yards. Calvion Hunter took over and scored again for the Chargers to lead 34-7 at the half.
In the third quarter, Fulshear’s Jakob Collins and Seth Smith were on the receiving end of touchdown throws from Williams. Williams continues to have a stellar season after passing for 120 yards, rushing for 77 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
The Rangers rallied a little in the fourth quarter with touchdown runs from Marvin Thomas and Cruz. Thomas was contained most of the night but finished with 14 carries for 81 yards including a 44-yard touchdown. Cruz was accurate in the loss, completing 14-of-18 for 151 yards.
The senior in one stretch completed nine consecutive passes. Defensively for the Chargers, Charles Davis III, Ry’Shaud Smith and Shelton Rice had sacks. Terry’s Jamare Williams snatched an interception late in the fourth.
Fulshear remains unbeaten at 5-0, 2-0 while Terry falls to 2-3, 0-2. Fulshear will be on the road on Friday against Angleton. The Rangers enter their bye week and the timing could not be soon enough for Jackson.
“We are looking forward to the bye week with so many guys injured right now,” Jackson said. “We had two safeties and a receiver go down in the same quarter which was hard. Our main priority is healing up and getting prepared for the second half of the season.”
